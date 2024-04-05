Super Capacitors Market Set to Reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, Driven by Automotive and Renewable Energy Demands
Market Analysis & Report Scope:
The Super Capacitors Market Size was valued at USD 508.69 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030, According to the SNS Insider report.
Super capacitors, also known as ultra-capacitors, dual-phase capacitors, and pseudo capacitors, do not use standard electricity and instead have plates with two layers of the same material. These capacitors contain a battery combination that aids in the construction of a long-lasting and low-cost electric battery. Because of the presence of a few large suppliers, the super capacitor market is extremely competitive. The widespread acceptance of product use boosts super capacitor market growth. Their smooth charging and discharge circuit are widely used for operation and shutdown, promoting the growth of the super capacitor market. Increased use of it for accumulation, plating, and control materials at the local, regional, and national levels. These capacitors, which are both powerful and efficient, have a flexible cathode that activates carbon substances.
The prominent factors that drive the supercapacitor market growth include the need for supercapacitors in the automotive industry, the rise in demand for renewable energy systems, and favorable government guidelines. Moreover, the rise in demand for newer applications in wind and solar energy and growth in demand for micro-supercapacitors is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the supercapacitor market during the forecast period. Supercapacitors are substituting conventional electric car batteries with advanced features like temperature stability and quick charging. Furthermore, supercapacitors are more flexible than ordinary batteries. In line with this, changing consumer preferences for hybrid and electric vehicles (HEV) also support the supercapacitor market growth. Furthermore, the growing utilization of supercapacitors by the utility segment is acting as another growth factor for the supercapacitor market. They are generally used for generator ramping, bridging, and voltage sag mitigation in microgrid monitoring and stabilization. Development in storage technology with evolving market segments such as smart grids, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and renewable energy systems, and the capability of supercapacitors to deliver emergency shutdown power or backup to low-power equipment such as SRAM, RAM, microcontrollers, and PC cards are the foremost driving factors for the global supercapacitors market.
Segment Analysis:
By Material, the activated carbon category generated the most income. It is known for its high surface area, which provides many active sites for electrochemical reactions. They are commonly used in various applications requiring high energy density and lifecycle, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics.
By application, the Transportation segment dominated the market. There is a rising need for energy storage solutions that can efficiently handle regenerative braking, start-stop systems, and power delivery for various automotive applications. Supercapacitors excel in these areas due to their high power density, fast charging, and excellent temperature performance. They can capture and store energy during braking and release it quickly during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.
Super Capacitors Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY PRODUCT
• Double Layer Capacitor
• Pseudo Capacitor
• Hybrid Capacitor
BY APPLICATION
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Energy
• Medical Electronics
• Aerospace and Defense
• Transportation
BY MODULE
• Less Than 10 Volts
• 10 Volts To 25 Volts
• 25 Volts To 50 Volts
• 50 Volts To 100 Volts
• Above 100 Volts
BY MATERIAL
• Carbide derived carbon
• Carbon aerogel
• Activated Carbon
• Carbon-based
• Metal Oxide-based
• Conducting Polymer-based
• Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine war has impacted global supply chains and raw material availability for various industries, including the supercapacitor market. The conflict has disrupted the flow of critical materials used in manufacturing supercapacitors, leading to supply chain challenges and price volatility. As a result, companies in the supercapacitor market are facing uncertainties regarding material sourcing and production costs. However, efforts are underway to diversify supply chains and explore alternative sources to mitigate these challenges and sustain market growth.
Impact of Economic Slowdown:
The recent economic slowdown has affected consumer spending and investment in new technologies, including supercapacitors. Reduced purchasing power and cautious business sentiments have slowed down the adoption of supercapacitors in some regions. For example, in the automotive sector, lower vehicle sales have impacted the demand for supercapacitors used in electric and hybrid vehicles. However, the long-term prospects remain optimistic as economic conditions stabilize, and industries resume growth trajectories.
Regional Development:
Asia Pacific is thought to have the largest market share due to the growth of the automotive and electronics industries in China and India, which has boosted the industry in recent years. North America is the second-largest revenue generator and is expected to grow due to the need to export without super capacitors and growth in the automotive industry.
Key Takeaways for the Super Capacitors Market
• Rapid adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is driving the supercapacitors market.
• Activated carbon-based supercapacitors and transportation applications dominate the market.
• Asia Pacific leads in market share, with significant growth opportunities in North America.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2022, Kyocera AXA introduced pouch-style supercapacitors for reducing current surge batteries, enhancing system power backup.
• CAP-XX Limited entered into a joint venture with Iconic Industries in May 2022, focusing on graphene-based supercapacitors for energy storage.
• Godi India announced the development of high-power supercapacitors in September 2022, aimed at enhancing battery life in electric vehicles and meeting local and export market demands.
