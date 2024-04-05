NA Chairman lauds long-standing bilateral relations in phone talks with Cambodian Senate President

VIETNAM, April 5 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam places great importance on the long-term relations of unity and mutual support with Cambodia, said the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during phone talks with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday.

Việt Nam and its National Assembly (NA) applaud the achievements of the Cambodian People’s Party, State and people, and give priority to improving the sustainable and comprehensive cooperation with the neighbouring country, he said.

On behalf of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and high-level leaders, the Vietnamese top legislator extended his congratulations on Cambodia’s recent senate election resulting in a landslide victory for the Cambodian People’s Party and Samdech Techo Hun Sen as the president of the senate.

He hoped that in this position, the Cambodian leader would guide the country to more achievements in growth and development, successfully execute the Political Platform of the Cambodian People’s Party for the 2023-28 period and the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase 1.

These measures aim to turn Cambodia into an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.

History has proved that unity, solidarity, cooperation and mutual support are the most important factors for each country’s security and development, NA Chairman Huệ said.

In a high-level meeting in September last year, the Party leaders of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam also emphasised continuing these long-standing ties to the next generations, he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations from the Vietnamese leaders, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed high regard for the relationship between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

He added that following the successful visit of NA Chairman Huệ in 2022, the two countries have organised multiple delegation exchanges at all levels, notably the first Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Parliamentary Summit chaired by their top legislators in December 2023.

Reiterating the progress in Việt Nam-Cambodia relations, Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen believed that in the current regional and global contexts, the two countries need to strengthen their cooperation in which their legislative bodies play an exceptionally important role.

NA Chairman Huệ requested that the Cambodian leader continue directing the legislative body’s committees in working with their counterparts in the Vietnamese NA to establish legal frameworks allowing for better cooperation across all sectors.

In addition to Cambodia’s priority policies towards Việt Nam, Huệ expressed his wish that the Cambodian Senate will also supervise and facilitate the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, as well as promoting economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries will also support each other in regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in interparliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum and Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Việt Nam also looks forward to collaborating with the Cambodian government in border demarcation, particularly in regard to the 16 per cent of the borderline between the two countries not yet demarcated.

Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia will also encourage effective and comprehensive cooperation between border localities for strengthening security and addressing law violations, especially in preventing the illegal drug trade.

NA Chairman Huệ extends his invitation to the Cambodian leader to visit Việt Nam in his capacity as Senate President in 2024, alongside other high-level leaders of the Cambodian legislative body. — VNS