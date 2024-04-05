Pastor Dino Rizzo Recaps the Annual DRRN Roundtable

Pastor Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), recaps a recent DRRN Roundtable event held in Alabama over three days.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), recaps a very successful Disaster Response Relational Network (DRRN) Roundtable.

The three-day event, held in late February in Birmingham, Alabama, featured 32 churches in attendance. All those who attended experienced engaging sessions that were designed for church leaders, response and faith-based nonprofit leaders.

"What a phenomenal day with our disaster response teams, resource partners and organizations! These kind of people are my kind of people," Dino Rizzo said. "I love the way they use their unique gifts to reach people for the cause of Christ. They are always ready to help in times of need."

Church of the Highlands was once again the host for the Annual DRRN Roundtable, and they did not disappoint. Church leaders from across the country spent time together in the most incredible facilities, with great food and hospitality.

Following the event, Serve Source posted on its Facebook page that the DRRN 2024 Roundtable page will be transformed into a continued connection point for people who attended the event. This is a great way to ensure that the relationships that began at the event continue long afterward.

Serve Source is an organization that serves Bible-based nonprofits and church leaders before, during, and after disasters. The group helps to connect, empower, and build communities across the world through the proprietary resources it has created.

Dino Rizzo says there was an incredible group of speakers and workshops that were offered, as the Round Table format was expanded for this year's conference. In addition, the group has been growing in its ability to communicate and influence others as members continue to pursue their calling to love their neighbors as well as a united and energetic body of believers.

There was no cost to attend the Annual DRRN Roundtable, thanks to the generosity of donors and home churches. All church communities had to do was register, bring their team, and grow and network together.

Day 1 was focused on faith-based response and ministry leaders. Day 2 was focused on faith-based and response ministry leaders again, as well as general church leaders. Day 3 was focused on church leaders, helping them to understand how they can come together to respond to communities' needs following a disaster.

"What a start to 2024! We have seen growth and opportunity in areas around the world to meet needs and share the love of Jesus," Dino Rizzo said. "For those of us on the leadership team at the Disaster Response Relational Network, we have just completed 21 days of prayer and fasting, challenging us, encouraging us, and guiding us to reach for and believe for more in '24!"

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." As Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), Rizzo oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.