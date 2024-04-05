Respected Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Ariana DeMers, Joins APEX Biologix as Chief of Medical Education

Dr. Ariana DeMers, Orthopaedic Surgeon, APEX Biologix Chief of Medical Education

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APEX Biologix is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Ariana DeMers as the Chief of Medical Education. Dr. DeMers brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for evidence-based medical education to her new role, aligning perfectly with APEX Biologix's mission of advancing autologous therapies through data-driven approaches.

With 21 years of experience in medical practice and a proven track record of leadership in the field, Dr. DeMers is poised to drive APEX Biologix's efforts in enhancing medical education initiatives in autologous therapies for healthcare professionals worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ariana DeMers to the APEX Biologix team," said Jim Rogers, CEO at APEX Biologix. "Her extensive experience and dedication to evidence-based medical education will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and educate healthcare professionals on the benefits of autologous therapies."

As Chief of Medical Education, Dr. DeMers will spearhead initiatives aimed at providing comprehensive and data-driven educational resources to healthcare professionals interested in autologous therapies. Her expertise will further elevate APEX Biologix's commitment to empowering clinicians with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver cutting-edge treatments to their patients.

"I am honored to join APEX Biologix and collaborate with a team that shares my passion for education and improving patient outcomes with the use of orthobiologics." said Dr. Ariana DeMers. "Together, we will work tirelessly to advance physician education and foster innovation in the field of autologous therapies."

APEX Biologix is confident that Dr. DeMers's leadership will propel the company forward in its mission to revolutionize healthcare through personalized and regenerative medicine. Her appointment underscores APEX Biologix's commitment to industry-leading education, excellence, and innovation, all aimed at ensuring safe and optimal outcomes for patients.

For more information about APEX Biologix and its efforts in advancing autologous therapies, please visit www.apexbiologix.com.