ABC Farmaceutici, and Alkem Laboratories are Key Players in the Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market size was valued at $683.95 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market by Drug Type (Primary Drug and Secondary Drug), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drugs Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032" According to the report, the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics industry generated $0.68 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1.36 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The global market for primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics is experiencing growth propelled by heightened awareness of the disease in developing nations, an increased demand for treatments, and a surge in research and development efforts. However, obstacles such as delayed diagnosis and limited treatment choices impede this growth. Nevertheless, the implementation of strategic initiatives by key industry players and a rise in clinical trials for potential treatments present promising prospects for market expansion in the forecast period.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒓𝒖𝒈 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2022, the primary drug segment dominated the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market, contributing to over four-fifths of the total revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This leadership position is attributed to the increasing adoption of primary drugs for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Furthermore, this segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the ongoing research and development activities focusing on primary drugs and their proven efficacy in combating PBC.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒓𝒖𝒈𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2022, drug stores and retail pharmacies emerged as the leading distribution channel, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total revenue in the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market. This dominance can be attributed to robust sales in drug stores and the widespread reliance of individuals on these outlets for primary biliary cholangitis medications. However, online pharmacies are anticipated to witness the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. This segment is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the convenience of online shopping, the surge in e-commerce transactions, attractive discounts and offers, and the ease of payment options.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2032

In 2022, North America emerged as the leading region in terms of revenue within the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market, capturing more than two-fifths of the total share. This was driven by the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key industry players, and an uptick in healthcare spending. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. It is expected to assume market dominance during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of primary biliary cholangitis, unmet medical needs, and a sizable population base.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔: -

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

On the basis of drug type, the primary drug segment held the largest share in the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market analysis in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drugs stores and retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

