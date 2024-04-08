Penta Security won three awards at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

At the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Penta Security won Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in three categories.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Penta Security won Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in the Security Hardware, Data Security, and Web Application Security and Firewalls categories, respectively.

Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity spotlights the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in the cybersecurity area, including web application firewall, risk management, threat detection, cloud security, Data encryption and so on. The award has global authority as more than 580 experts adjudicate and spotlights the achievements of the applicants.

Penta Security’s WAPPLES, D’AMO, and Cloudbric WAF+ were focused on outstanding technology and customer convenience; they won the Gold, Bronze, and Silver in the Security Hardware, Data Security, and Web Application Security and Firewalls categories, individually.

WAPPLES, the Gold Award winner in the Security Hardware category, is an intelligent Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Solution. It scored highly for its logic-based detection engine, which is a patented Content Classification and Evaluation Processing(COCEP) detection engine and has lower false-positive rate compare to others, the Robust defense against Malicious Bots based on periodically updated Bot lists and reputation-based Bot detection, as well as the real-time protection of various API schemas and API payloads, including JSON, XML, and GraphQL.

D’Amo, the Bronze Award winner in the Data Security category, is an Optimized Encryption platform. It was spotlighted with meeting Global Industry Compliance including General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act(CCPA), and ISMS-P(Information Security Management System, ISMS and Personal Information Management System, PIMS), offering optimized encryption technology for customer’s different system architectures, index function, which users can search data quickly after encryption, and maintaining the performance after applying encryption.

Cloudbric WAF+, the Silver award winner in Web Application Security and Firewalls category, is a cloud-based fully managed Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) service. The Judges was impressed that it provides optimized security policy based on the analysis of user logs, a user-friendly console for real-time IP monitoring and the status reports, and a threat DB which is continuously enhanced for Malicious IP and Bot Response.

“We, Penta Security, are very pleased that our effort to create safer security solutions including web security, data security, and cloud security, have been recognized with this award,” said Taejoon Jung, director of planning department at Penta Security. “As well Penta Security’s products and services are well received, we will continue to innovate and evolve to establish ourselves as a global security leader.”



About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2009, and later dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. Since then, it has gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more visit pentasecurity.com For partnerships email info@pentasecurity.com.