Aquays Hotels and Resorts Becomes A Top Spot For Touring Experience
With excellent facilities and infrastructure, Aquays guarantees the best tourist facilities to every visitor.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India, April 4, 2024: Visting sea beaches is a favorite activity where people love to involve themselves. Due to this, the number of visitors to famous sea beaches in India and abroad has increased in a considerable manner. The available trends show better prospects in the time to come. Naturally, the scenario is better and more enthusiastic for those related to the tourism industry.
Located in the most pristine location on Havelock Islands, Aquays Hotels and Resorts is leading among all prominent luxury hotels in Havelock. It offers world-class facilities to all the visitors from all over India and abroad. Run and managed by the most experienced professionals, the resort has risen to prominence. They leave no stone unturned to make the place a natural haven for visitors.
Services Available With Aquays Hotels and Resorts!
Aquays Hotels and Resorts understands its responsibilities very well. It has been working in an exquisite manner to facilitate every visitor. It offers a lot of facilities to the visitors that include the following:
▪ Comfortable accommodations with spectacular ocean views
▪ Exciting dining alternatives
▪ Relaxing spa treatments
▪ Exhilarating water sports activities
▪ Guided tours to explore the island
▪ Pristine beaches for ultimate relaxation
▪ Affordable pricing for everyone
▪ Customized touring plan for the visitors
Enjoy Water Adventure Sport At Aquays!
Participating in adventure sporting activities is a part of every visitor's touring plan. Being the best hotel on Havelock Island, Aquays understands this very well. It offers the guests the best facilities so that they can immerse themselves in these activities. The following are the most attractive adventure sporting facilities that guests at Aquays can avail themselves of!
▪ Snorkeling: This adventure lets you explore marine life. Visitors to Havelock Island can always take advantage of this adventure. They can swim effortlessly with a mask, snorkel, and fins and witness colorful fish and vibrant coral reefs. The presence of other fascinating sea creatures can add to their thrill! It's a fantastic way to experience the beauty of the underwater world. This adventure underwater sport is very popular among tourists.
▪ Scuba Diving is another fascinating underwater experience that the participants are fond of! They dive deeper and stay longer than snorkeling. It allows them to explore underwater wonders like coral reefs, marine life, and sunken ships with specialized gear. It's a thrilling adventure for those seeking to discover the ocean's hidden treasures. It requires specialized guidance that Aquays provides via trained and skilled divers.
▪ Fishing: Fishing on Havelock Island is a captivating experience that combines the thrill of fishing with the natural and stunning beauty! With its crystal-clear waters and plentiful marine life, Havelock Island offers outstanding fishing chances. You can get the fisting kit from the resort itself.
Benefits of Availing Tourist Facilities At Aquays Hotels And Resorts!
In fact, Aquays trusts to serve its clients in the best possible manner. It offers a series of customer-centric facilities for all its guests. The following are a few benefits the tourists can get from Aquays!
▪ Decent safety arrangements
▪ 24/7 customer support
▪ COVID-19 safety parameters
▪ Parking facilities
▪ Decent sight-seeing arrangements
▪ Room service is available on a round-the-clock basis.
▪ Well-equipped rooms with the latest facilities
▪ Wonderful common dining space
"Aquays Hotels and Resorts is one of the most popular hotels and resorts in Havelock. It is working to its full capacity to offer the best tourism facilities to its guests." Said the CEO of the Resort. "We bring innovative facilities to every visitor. It is one major strength that has brought Aquays distinction. The guests love to stay here and enjoy their trip whenever they visit Havelock Islands." Added the CEO.
Booking For Accommodation:
As one of the most popular luxury resorts in Havelock, Aquays receives many guests year-round. Every visitor must plan their trip well and get the bookings at least 3-4 months before their scheduled reach to Havelock Island. After deciding their journey dates, the resort encourages them to talk to the help desk instantly. A timely initiative can help you get the best accommodation according to your choice and budget.
About the Company:
With more than a few years of exemplary hard work and expertise, Aquays Hotels and Resorts has established itself as the best provider of tourist facilities. It has outstanding facilities that every visitor loves and appreciates. The resort has committed professionals who understand their responsibilities very well. Visitors love to spend their vacations in these top-class resorts in Havelock and Neil Island.
Contact Details:
Head Office!
Shaheed Dweep (Neil island) Ramnagar beach No.3
PIN - 744104
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India
Reservation Office
Island Arcade, Shop # 9,10 1st Floor, Junglighat Port Blair
Pin code - 744103
Phone Number: +91-9932082094, +91-8001233994
Email Id: neil@aquays.com
For more information about the company and its services and products, visit the official website at https://www.aquays.com/ now.
