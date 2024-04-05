PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre Announces its Independent 24/7/365 Broadcast, Media and Recording Studios
EINPresswire.com/ -- PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre Announces its Independent 24/7/365 Broadcast, Media and Recording Studios, Revolutionizing Last Minute Live, Local, National & International Broadcast Access with our Partner LTN Global Communications, Inc., and Private Content Creation Editing Bays for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.
PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre, a local force in the District of Columbia and the surrounding areas’ media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its reimagined and updated independent network broadcast and content recording studios. The reimagination marks a major leap forward in content creation capabilities for broadcast network professionals, creators in entertainment, law, politics, news, and educational use, as well as social media influencers, and podcast enthusiasts across the DMV.
PrimeMedia’s new studios, two master control rooms, primary master control room dedicated to Television Broadcast, the secondary master control room dedicated to audio and recording studio and two multimedia editing and educational rooms, boast an array of equipment and facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of the DMV’s network broadcast studios and the area’s exploding content creation market. PrimeMedia aims to empower the DMV’s young and old, novice and expert, and professional and amateur storytellers, podcasters, and creators to bring their visions to life with unrivaled production value and innovation.
Professionals in the industry from abroad are welcome to stop by and use the studios, a studio away from their studio. While at the studios, enjoy many major branded, local, and fast food restaurants just steps away from the studios.
Key features of PrimeMedia’s studios include:
1. Multiple high-definition studios each equipped for live television broadcasting, and audio and video recording. Each studio has overhead lighting systems, audio equipment controlled by either master control rooms, and sound dampening which ensures crystal-clear audio production quality, setting a new standard for broadcasting excellence.
2. Each studio is green screen capable of enabling creators to transport their audience into any virtual setting or backdrop, unlocking limitless creative possibilities. Studio B, a larger multi-purpose studio as a default has a white curtain. A green screen curtain can be made available upon request. The curtain encloses Studio B.
3. Each studio can be controlled privately or remotely in one of PrimeMedia’s two professional broadcast master control rooms which ensures multiple-seamless live television, radio, or streaming broadcasts, with a NewTek Tricaster switcher, real-time chyron capabilities, and audio mixing tools to deliver engaging and captivating content.
4. Each studio offers live streaming options for podcasters and video creators, providing a direct connection to their audience and fostering real-time engagement.
5. The music, vocal, voice, and voice-over recording studio provides an intimate space for creators to produce content for their audiences and the world.
As an independent multipurpose studio, PrimeMedia welcomes creators from diverse backgrounds and industries, fostering a vibrant community of artists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Through its non-profit arm, the Back2One Multimedia Education Foundation, PrimeMedia plans to collaborate with local, national, and international educational institutions and organizations to provide workshops and training programs to nurture the next generation of talent so they too can tell their stories and enrich their communities, no matter where they are from.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce our broadcast and recording studios to the local DMV’s creative community, (District of Columbia / Maryland / Virginia) and those in need of a studio while traveling abroad from out of town" said Robbi Wolgamotti, the visionary behind PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre. "Our platform provides a safe and creative environment where storytellers can thrive, leveraging the best technology with comfortable and modern facilities. Our studios are quickly becoming the DMV and those professionals from abroad, the hub for multimedia innovation and collaboration, empowering creators to push boundaries and share their unique perspectives with the world."
In addition, PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre is available for use in the movie, entertainment and commercial – informercial industry. Many set options available at the studios.
PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre will host open houses each Saturday in April – April 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Plenty of parking is available. The studios are located at 6621 Richmond Highway, suite 200, Alexandria, Virginia 22306, 7 miles from downtown Washington, D.C., 3 miles from Ronald Regan Washington National Airport (DCA) and 1 mile from the west side of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the studios, witness live demonstrations, and connect with like-minded individuals in the industry. Reservations are required. Studios access is at the rear of the building.
For more information about PrimeMedia, the services offered, and upcoming events, please visit PrimeMedia's official website (www.primemediadc.com) or contact Robbi Wolgamotti at rwolgamotti@primemediadc.com.
About Prime Media Studios & Broadcast Centre.
PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre is a forward-thinking independent broadcast and video and podcast recording studio, providing creators with modern facilities to produce exceptional content. With a commitment to innovation, technology, education and fostering a collaborative community, PrimeMedia aims to revolutionize the way stories are told and shared across various media platforms.
To RSVP or make other tour arrangements, contact:
703-587-1776
Prime Media Studios & Broadcast Centre
rwolgamotti@primemediadc.com
Robbi Wolgamotti
