Hanley Foundation and T&R Recovery Group Close Deal on All Origins Behavioral Healthcare Facilities in Texas
The closing was finalized on April 4, 2024
As we continue with our life saving work at Hanley Foundation, we are thrilled to know that the patients in these Texas facilities are in such capable hands with the team at T&R Recovery Group.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention and education programs to eliminate addiction, announced it has finalized the sale of all recently-acquired Origins Behavioral Healthcare facilities in Texas to T&R Recovery Group. The closing took place on April 4, 2024.
— Rachel Docekal, CEO, Hanley Foundation
The facilities include two residential treatment centers in South Padre Island, Texas, two Intensive Outpatient programs and a transitional sober living center in Dallas, Texas. In the past 12 months, these facilities have served nearly 500 patients, both in-patient and out-patient, offering gender-specific recovery for addiction and mental health, IOP, and Extended Care.
“The addition of Origins Recovery represents a significant milestone in T&R Recovery Group's ongoing growth strategy,” said Roy M. Serpa, Chairman of the Board at T&R Recovery Group. “Their proven track record in providing compassionate and effective treatment aligns perfectly with our core values. We're confident that by combining resources and expertise, we can create an even more comprehensive and impactful treatment network.”
T&R Recovery Group was co-founded by Thomas Isbell, Co-Founder and CEO of T&R Recovery Group and Roy M. Serpa. T&R Recovery Group currently operates Sabino Recovery in Tucson, Arizona, and Cypress Lake Recovery in Woodville, Texas.
“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Origins Recovery to the T&R Recovery Group family,” said Isbell. “Their exceptional gender-specific programs in South Padre Island and the robust IOP and transitional living services in Dallas perfectly complement our existing offerings.”
Origins Recovery’s comprehensive treatment program expands T&R Recovery’s offerings to include gender-specific treatment programs across a wider geographic area.
“With Origins Recovery joining T&R Recovery Group, we are making quality addiction treatment more accessible to those who need it most,” states Derek Gwaltney, Chief Marketing Officer of T&R Recovery Group. “Their established reputation in the Texas recovery community, coupled with T&R’s national presence, allows us to reach a wider audience and provide more individuals with the life-saving resources they need.”
Hanley Foundation will continue treating patients at the recently-acquired Origins Behavioral Healthcare facility, now renamed to the Hanley Center, in West Palm Beach.
“As we continue with our life saving work here at Hanley Foundation and the Hanley Center, we are thrilled to know that the patients in these Texas facilities are in such capable hands with the team at T&R Recovery Group,” said Rachel Docekal, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “Hanley will continue to expand our footprint through our nationally-acclaimed treatment center in West Palm Beach and through our critical prevention and education programming and services we offer statewide.”
About Hanley Foundation
Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation, and on LinkedIn and Twitter @HanleyFNDN.
About T&R Recovery Group
T&R Recovery Group is a private company owned by Roy M. Serpa and Thomas Isbell, dedicated to providing high-quality addiction and mental health treatment. They currently operate several facilities including a premier trauma treatment center, Sabino Recovery in Tucson, Arizona. They also operate an in-network addiction treatment facility, Cypress Lake Recovery near Houston, Texas specializing in substance abuse and mental health treatment. Please visit us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @TRRecoveryGroup.
