The New Poetry Book "Shooting Hoops in the Dark" by Doug Linder Captures the Essence of Midwest Life
Explore the beauty and mystery of everyday life, finding joy in the simple moments and profound insights hidden in plain sight.
"Shooting Hoops in the Dark" explores diverse themes and emotions. It readers on a nostalgic journey through the author’s free-range childhood evoking memories of simpler times and carefree days.”UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Linder is proud to announce the release of his upcoming book, "Shooting Hoops in the Dark," a captivating collection of poems. With inspiration from his Midwest upbringing and thoughts on life, love, and time passing, Doug Linder's most recent work will speak to readers of all ages.
— Doug Linder
Divided into three parts, "Shooting Hoops in the Dark" offers diverse themes and emotions. Part One takes readers on a nostalgic journey through the author’s free-range childhood in Minnesota, evoking memories of simpler times and carefree days. Part Two explores the complexities of marriage, parenthood, and the challenges of contemporary life, all with Linder's signature wit and insight. Meanwhile, Part three offers a mix of witty, wise, and ultimately optimistic reflections on the passage of time, reminding readers to cherish each moment.
Joyce Sutphen, former poet laureate of Minnesota, honors Doug Linder's ability to capture the essence of the Midwest and pass it down to future generations. His poems are marked by “transfers of experience,” she says, "as he looks for ways to pass his 'sense of place' down to the next generation (and the next)." With "Shooting Hoops in the Dark," Linder invites readers to share his love for the Midwest and the enduring values it represents.
A native of Mankato, Minnesota, Doug Linder is a law professor at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, teaching constitutional law and legal history courses. He is also the author of two books on legal professionalism. He is famous for his work on historic trials, including the Famous Trials Website, the most extensive online collection of original essays and primary documents relating to famous trials. Linder's first collection of poems, "The Idea of North: Poems of the North Country," was published critically in 2022.
Linder says about his latest collection, "Life is what you see and feel; looking for hidden meanings is a waste of time." With "Shooting Hoops in the Dark," he invites readers to welcome the beauty and mystery of everyday life, finding joy in the simple moments and profound insights hidden in plain sight.
"Shooting Hoops in the Dark" is planned for release on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IngramSpark, where it promises to captivate readers of all ages. This accessible and relatable collection is a must-read for anyone who appreciates poetry celebrating life's journey.
For more information about "Shooting Hoops in the Dark" and to connect with Doug Linder, please visit linderdo@gmail.com.
The book is available to make purchases at: [https://www.amazon.com/Shooting-Hoops-Dark-Doug-Linder-ebook/dp/B0CPNJRGSM/]
For more information:
Doug Linder
Email: linderdo@gmail.com
Phone: 913-424-2405
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other