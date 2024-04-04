Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Wrangell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – A Disaster Recovery Center will open April 8th in Wrangell to assist residents who were affected by the November 20th landslides. The Center is a temporary facility established to help survivors navigate through the assistance programs available to them.

Location:

The Nolan Center

Civic Center Room

296 Campbell Drive

Dates and hours of operation:

Monday, April 8th – Friday, April 12th

9 am – 7 pm

The Disaster Recovery Center is open to those who would like to speak, in person, to specialists from FEMA and the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA). These representatives will be available to help survivors apply for disaster assistance and answer questions about the registration process. FEMA staff will also be at the Disaster Recovery Center to offer tips about rebuilding and protecting yourself and your property from future disasters.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA Assistance. Residents may also apply for FEMA assistance by calling the Alaska Helpline at 1-866-342-1699 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM AKT, Monday through Friday. The Helpline has staff trained to answer Alaska-specific questions. You can also apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also offers long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, as well as homeowners and renters to pay for repair or replacement costs not fully compensated by insurance or other assistance. For more information, go to: www.sba.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs. But if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. Even if you have already registered for the State of Alaska's disaster assistance program, you must also register with FEMA to determine if you may be eligible to receive additional funds through FEMA.

If a reasonable accommodation -- such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation is needed – email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov . You can also notify FEMA staff in person.

