ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 5-8) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – No freeway closures are scheduled near downtown Phoenix or in the Glendale area this weekend while NCAA Final Four games and other special events are taking place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers can plan for a limited number of restrictions for improvement projects in other Valley areas. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 8) for bridge work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. Detours : Drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn (left) to enter eastbound I-10 to then reach eastbound US 60. Drivers on westbound Broadway Road can enter westbound I-10 via 40th Street. For more information please visit i10BroadwayCurve.com .

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 6) for barrier wall repairs. Detour : Consider alternate routes including the westbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to southbound SR 51. Note : 16th Street closed in both directions beneath Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 8) for freeway wall project. Consider detour routes including using the Loop 101 Beardsley frontage roads between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.