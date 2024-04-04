Chart Industries Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, which can be downloaded here: https://gtls.io/ESG2023. We are committed to providing our global customers with solutions to help them improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint while helping them meet their business objectives. In addition, we remain committed to our carbon reduction efforts and reiterate our net-zero goal by 2050. Highlights of our recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts include:



We achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.53 as of 12/31/2023, our lowest in company history.

We reduced our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity in 2023 by 27% relative to 2022, achieving our goal of reducing GHG emissions intensity 50% by 2030 (relative to a 2020 baseline) seven years ahead of target.

We commit to rebaselining and conducting a double materiality assessment in 2024, at which point we plan to set updated targets.

In 2023, we had 38% women on our leadership team, with a target to have 40% women on our executive leadership team by 2030.

We have over 300 team members across ten different countries participating in our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including Chart Network of Women (NOW), Chart Pride and our Veterans ERG.

Our talent development programs such as the Emerging Leaders Program, Rotational Engineering Program, Technical Expertise Program, Global Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Global Sustainability Committee, and Welding Council each expanded in 2023.

We welcomed a record number of interns, ranging from high school level to those pursuing graduate programs.

Our Board of Directors is comprised of ten directors – nine are independent, four are female, and two are diverse.

We utilize Sphera CRM and iPoint software to proactively monitor ESG in our supply chain.

We actively participate in the communities where we operate, through donations to and volunteering with charitable organizations including cancer research, local hospitals, food banks, schools, and emergency services; 19% of our global team participated in Chart-related volunteering in 2023.

ABOUT CHART INDUSTRIES

