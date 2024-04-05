Lost Wedge LLC Introduces New Accessory for Golfers - The Tee Clip™
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lost Wedge LLC is pleased to announce the release of The Tee Clip™, a new accessory aimed at enhancing the convenience of golfers on the course. The magnetic golf tee holder offers a straightforward approach to managing golf tees during play, addressing a common need among players for better access to their equipment.
Created with the needs of golfers in mind, The Tee Clip™ is a multipurpose tool that serves not only as a golf tee holder, but also as a golf ball marker and a divot fixer. Made from high-quality stainless steel, The Tee Clip™ offers a patent-pending double-barrel design, allowing it to accommodate various tee shapes and sizes securely with its powerful magnets. At only 1.2oz, the lightweight accessory is designed to attach seamlessly to the brim of a golf hat, providing ease and convenience without being a distraction during play.
"The idea for The Tee Clip™ came from personal frustration," says Shane Wieters, Founder, and CEO of Lost Wedge LLC. "I needed something that wasn’t available in the market - a hassle-free way to carry tees without them poking holes in my pockets or falling out of my hat. The Tee Clip™ is the result of extensive prototyping and the drive to bring something truly unique and functional to fellow golfers."
According to Wieters, The Tee Clip™ is more than just a tee holder; the built-in ball marker with AIM ('A-line In Middle') aids in putting alignment, and when a tee is left in the clip, it doubles as an effective divot repair tool. Adherence to USGA Rule 14.1 ensures that The Tee Clip™ meets the regulations for marking balls on the green.
"We recognized that there was nothing quite like The Tee Clip™ available, and it was important for us to protect the design and the functionality of our product," Wieters adds. "As we look forward, we are excited about the potential to incorporate favorite golf brands into The Tee Clip™ and to continue to refine and expand our product offerings."
For more information about The Tee Clip™, or to purchase, please visit https://theteeclip.com/.
About Lost Wedge LLC
Lost Wedge LLC is a company grounded in the love of golf and an appreciation for innovation and practicality in sports accessories. With a mission to improve golfers’ experience through ingenious design and functionality, Lost Wedge LLC develops products that address the nuanced needs of golf enthusiasts. At the heart of its ethos is a commitment to quality craftsmanship and a deep understanding of what makes a day on the course both enjoyable and efficient.
Shane Wieters
Lost Wedge LLC
shane.wieters@lostwedgellc.com