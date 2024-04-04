New Opinions: April 4

Urrabazo v. State 2024 ND 67

Docket No.: 20230316

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment denying an application for postconviction relief is affirmed. This Court does not reweigh credibility or resolve conflicts in the evidence.

Kemmet v. Kemmet 2024 ND 65

Docket No.: 20230194

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A divorce judgment is reversed in part and remanded for clarification of the district court’s findings regarding equitable distribution of the marital estate and a correct accounting of the distribution. All property held by either party, whether held jointly or individually, is considered marital property, and the district court must determine the total value of the marital property before making an equitable distribution. Separate property, even if it is inherited, must initially be included in the marital estate, but the property’s origin may be considered when equitably dividing the estate.

State v. Alameen 2024 ND 64

Docket No.: 20230320

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: When asserting a claim of obvious error, a defendant must show: (1) error; (2) that is plain; and (3) the error affects the defendant’s substantial rights, if there is no error there is no reason to go further into the analysis. When the sufficiency of evidence to support a criminal conviction is challenged, the conviction rests on insufficient evidence only if no rational factfinder could have found the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt when weighed in a light most favorable to the verdict.

Adoption of T.J.R. and B.L.R. 2024 ND 63

Docket No.: 20240056

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court order terminating parental rights under N.D.C.C. § 14-15-19 is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4). A district court finding of abandonment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4). A court may waive the investigation and report required under N.D.C.C. § 14-15-11 for a petition of adoption if the petitioner is a court-appointed legal guardian or a relative other than a stepparent of the minor, the minor has lived with the petitioner for at least nine months, no allegations of abuse or neglect have been filed against the petitioner or any member of the petitioner’s household, and the court is satisfied that the proposed adoptive home is appropriate for the minor. For convenience or to avoid prejudice, the court may order a separate trial of one or more separate issues, claims, crossclaims, counterclaims, or third-party claims under N.D.R.Civ.P. 42(b).

Cote v. Cote 2024 ND 62

Docket No.: 20230274

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: If the district court determines a material change in circumstances has occurred, the court must consider whether changing primary residential responsibility is necessary to serve the child’s best interests. When a trial court does not make required findings, it errs as a matter of law, and it is necessary to remand for additional findings.

Interest of S.S.C. 2024 ND 61

Docket No.: 20240053

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

State v. Henke 2024 ND 60

Docket No.: 20230302

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: An invited error of a non-structural issue will not be reviewed by this Court under the Invited Error Doctrine. A sentence is illegal when the sentence is not within statutory limits or the sentence is unable to be served within statutory limits. A reviewing court must clearly understand the sentencing court’s intent for the sentence and there must be no ambiguity for when probation begins.

Urrabazo v. State 2024 ND 59

Docket No.: 20230317

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s order for denying an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Hoever v. Wilder 2024 ND 58

Docket No.: 20230295

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: An appellant’s argument must contain the appellant’s contentions and the reasons for them, with citations to the authorities and parts of the record on which the appellant relies, and citation to the record showing that the issue was preserved for review or a statement of grounds for seeking review of an issue not preserved. A party waives an issue by not providing supporting argument and, without supportive reasoning or citations to relevant authorities, an argument is without merit. The Court will not consider an argument that is not adequately articulated, supported, and briefed, or engage in unassisted searches of the record for evidence to support a litigant’s position.

Interest of J.D. 2024 ND 57

Docket No.: 20240059

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court’s order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Interest of S.B. 2024 ND 56

Docket No.: 20240043

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court’s order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

State v. Nelson 2024 ND 55

Docket No.: 20230346

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: DUI/DUS

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: If a defendant’s crime and revocation of probation occurred after the 2021 amendment to N.D.C.C. § 12.1-32-07(6), a district court may resentence the defendant up to the maximum allowed at the time of his original sentence.

State v. Thornton, et al. 2024 ND 54

Docket No.: 20240017

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: WRIT OF SUPERVISION (Crim.)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: We exercise our authority to issue supervisory writs rarely and cautiously on a case-by-case basis and only to rectify errors and prevent injustice in extraordinary cases when no adequate alternative remedy exists. Our authority to issue a supervisory writ is discretionary. We generally will not exercise our supervisory jurisdiction where the proper remedy is an appeal. The plain language of the statute gives the Department the authority to approve the secondary process of the risk assessment and the responsibility to perform that secondary process, and the statutory definition of “risk assessment” is not a rule of procedure subject to being superseded by court rule.

Dahms v. Legacy Plumbing 2024 ND 53

Docket No.: 20230349

Filing Date: 4/4/2024

Case Type: TORTS (NEGLIGENCE, LIAB., NUIS.)

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: Conduct constituting a breach of contract does not create a tort for negligence, unless the defendant’s conduct also establishes a breach of an independent duty that does not arise from the contract. Speculation is not enough to defeat a motion for summary judgment, and when reasonable persons can reach only one conclusion from the evidence a court may grant summary judgment. This Court does not review issues which are raised for the first time on appeal.

Highlight: A title dispute does not establish a taking. The State may protect its interests in a title dispute and must do “something more” than assert title to complete a taking. Suspension of royalty payments was lawful under N.D.C.C. § 47-16-39.1 when there is a dispute of title that would affect distribution of royalty payments.