Carbon Pricing’s Giant Leap Forward

In March, the regulatory body governing international shipping “essentially committed” to setting a price on carbon emissions from that industry, which would effectively create the first-ever global price on carbon. The New York Times called the move “potentially world-changing” — and it is. Charging for fossil fuel pollution is a game-changing move intended to disincentivize fossil fuel use, the driving cause of climate change. Its force as a symbol of accountability is seismic. As governments and industries around the world consider similar policies, it is increasingly crucial for journalists to understand what carbon pricing policies could mean for industries and individuals and how they work.

Instituting carbon pricing (along with eliminating fossil fuel subsidies), is one of the most powerful levers available to encourage the global economy to shift away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources. Charging for every ton of carbon emitted also provides a clearer picture of fossil fuels’ actual cost to society. Economists across the political spectrum hail it as one of the most effective and efficient climate policies. And many countries have already imposed some form of carbon pricing in one or more sectors, including Canada, which earlier this week increased its national price on fossil fuels.

And yet, pushback against the policy is growing. Opponents argue that consumers will have to pay more to cover the tax, which could hurt working class and rural people who make less and have to travel farther. Recall France’s gilets jaunes, or yellow vests, protests, which began partly in response to a fuel tax levied in that country in 2018.

But those fears are overblown — and often the subject of industry misinformation. Canada’s program shows there’s a more equitable path. A carbon price with a rebate program attached can give real financial benefits to the working class. One analysis has found that 80% of Canadian households earn money from the carbon pricing program with the rebate baked in. This way, the majority reap the benefits of the energy transition, while wealthier citizens — who heat bigger homes, take more flights, and consume more resources — help to foot the bill.

Unfortunately, research has shown that there’s still substantial confusion on carbon pricing; in Canada, the program has become a target for the political right wing ahead of the country’s 2025 elections. Reporters can play a valuable role in helping to explain to our audiences how carbon pricing actually works. Market demand will accelerate or hinder a green transition. Let’s help audiences understand these economic policies in plainspoken terms.

From Us

Noteworthy Stories

Breath of fresh air. Renewable energy now provides 22% of the US’s electricity, with solar and wind power leading the way, according to a new Climate Central report. More investment and policy support is needed to achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals by 2030. By Syris Valentine at Grist…

The Biden administration announced $6 billion for pilot projects in 20 states to help heavy industries, like cement and steel, transition to clean energy.

EV equity. Only 2% of EV owners are Black. Some Black drivers feel unable to benefit from the transition away from gas cars — due in part to cost and in part to charging station access issues. “Cars are expensive, especially these electric vehicles,” said Detroit resident Renard Monczunski. “If you can’t afford one it leaves you feeling like there is no place for you to be, especially when other transit isn’t being funded.” By Adam Mahoney at Capital B…

Plastics. World governments are cracking down on plastic food packaging, which harms the environment and the climate, but also extends the shelf life of produce. Biodegradable net bags, cardboard clamshells, reusable jelly ice, and more could be coming to the produce aisle soon. By Kim Severson at The New York Times…

“Underwater Amazon.” Massive kelp forests play a crucial role in ocean biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection. This underappreciated seaweed is severely threatened by rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change, pollution, and coastal development. By Paul Tullis at The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists…

Autotopia. Disneyland is moving away from pollution-spewing gas cars at its California theme park Tomorrowland. Long-time fan, columnist Sammy Roth, believes Disney’s storytelling power could inspire climate action: “Disney executives should let sustainability ride to the rescue, with a buzz of optimism and futuristic energy,” Roth writes at the Los Angeles Times…

Resources & Reports

Grading Congress. The League of Conservation Voters’ new National Environmental Scorecard is out. The report provides information on “the most important environmental legislation considered and the corresponding voting records of all members of the first session of the 118th Congress.”

Solar power. The Society of Environmental Journalists has a new tip sheet for reporting on community solar, a local story that’s “a mystery to many ratepayers” and “needs explaining.”

Tax season. Rewiring America has a calculator and more for 2023 electrification tax credits.

Accountability. Joan Meiners, climate news and storytelling reporter at The Arizona Republic, shares advice on accessing government records for climate reporting in a Q&A with The National Press Club Journalism Institute.

Climate communication. The NYU Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute held an event, “Communicating the Climate Crisis in Word and Image,” with author and New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert and illustrator Wesley Allsbrook, who collaborated on Kolbert’s new book, H is for Hope. Watch the recording.

Events

Via Social

Industry News

“Pink slime” news. Vying for influence ahead of the 2024 elections and filling the void in news deserts, pink slime websites — partisan “news” organizations funded by dark money groups — have exploded, boosted by artificial intelligence. Since 2019, the number of pink slime sites has nearly tripled; there are almost 1,200 now, about the same number as bona fide news websites run by local newspapers.

Environmental justice. Corporate news broadcasters continued to fall short on environmental justice reporting in 2023, according to a new Media Matters report. They “must move beyond occasional coverage and make this reporting a consistent priority.”

GO PBS NewsHour! PBS NewsHour “continued to raise the bar on quality climate coverage,” airing 122 climate segments in 2023, according to a Media Matters study. PBS NewsHour was lauded for linking climate change to fossil fuels, correcting climate misinformation, and connecting potential election outcomes to climate policy.

Jobs, Etc.

