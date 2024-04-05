Food Service Contractor Climbs Rankings to 7th Largest Food Service Dealer Through Strategic Acquisition

Food Service Contractor food service equipment contractor Johnson-Lancaster & Associates IFE Group-SCRDG

Johnson-Lancaster Becomes 7th Largest Food Service Dealer with IFE Group/SCRDG Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Lancaster, President of Johnson-Lancaster and Associates, Inc., proudly announces the strategic acquisition of IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal), a renowned food service equipment dealer based in Encinitas, CA. Esteemed for its excellence in catering to chain restaurants, independent eateries, and government sectors, IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) stands as a significant addition to the Johnson-Lancaster family.

Strategic Expansion for a National Food Service Leader

This strategic acquisition is poised to enhance the prowess of the combined entity by not only expanding Johnson-Lancaster’s presence on the West Coast but also by fortifying IFE/SCRDG (SoCal's) capacity to offer more comprehensive services to their clientele alongside a broader nationwide distribution. This acquisition propels the unified company into the position of the 7th largest food service equipment dealer in the United States.

In a seamless transition, IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal) will retain its brand and management team. Brad Lancaster shares his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the entire IFE/SCRDG team into our family of companies. Together we will be even better and be able to improve our ability to service our customers nationwide.”

Johnson-Lancaster Acquisition Expands Capabilities and Services for IFE Group/SCRDG Clients Nationwide.

“Our company has made significant gains over the last decade in our growth of commercial and government markets due to our focus on quality service and work. I determined that Johnson-Lancaster would be the perfect partner with their exceptionally strong infrastructure and management team to allow the IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal) to elevate its business to the next level. The JL acquisition allows our company to offer our chain, independent restaurant and government customers more competitive pricing, increased capabilities, availability of smallware packages and next day delivery of equipment, greater options for warehousing and logistics, online ordering capabilities and a national footprint of installers and other critical services to our restaurant development network. Our employees are excited by the acquisition and the opportunity to work with one of the top dealers in our industry.” Michael Benson shares.

Kristen Horn, Chief Operating Officer, also highlighted the significance of this strategic move, “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Johnson-Lancaster and IFE/SCRDG (SoCal). By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers and drive innovation in the food service equipment industry. We are excited to welcome the IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) team to our family and look forward to a bright future together.”

Johnson-Lancaster - A Nationwide Powerhouse in Food Service Equipment and Contracting.

Johnson-Lancaster and Associates Inc., a top food service contractor, and a titan in the food service equipment and supply landscape in the United States, operates from its headquarters in Clearwater, FL. With a nationwide footprint, the company's portfolio includes Johnson-Lancaster and Associates Inc., JLA Equipment Distributors, Bezac Equipment Company, Restaurant Supply LLC, and Sparks/Tailored Food service Fabrication. The inclusion of IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) heralds a new era of growth, innovation, and enhanced service capabilities across Johnson-Lancaster and its subsidiaries, promising an exciting future for the industry.