The Infinite Human Talk Show Special Broadcast on the Great American Eclipse with Tacy Trump and Ian Parks

On April 8, 2024, The Infinite Human Talk Show will broadcast live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel, featuring VoiceAmerica Senior Producer Tacy Trump sharing reports on events surrounding the Great American Eclipse. Tacy Trump, a veteran Senior Executive Producer at VoiceAmerica since 2001, has developed many long-running original and innovative shows, supporting hosts to further their media objectives and marketing. Her clients appear regularly in national and international media outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, Fox. Tacy received her BA in Studio Arts from Richmond, The American International University in London and currently resides in Tempe, AZ.

Additionally, Joining the broadcast will be Ian Parks from the UK, a dedicated student of Multi-Dimensional Creation Mechanics and Bio-Spiritual development for over 20 years. He credits much of his learning and awakening to the materials presented by Ashayana Deane. Ian's recent exploration into the subject of Tartaria has revealed unique perspectives and realizations, leading to the creation of a comprehensive presentation on this topic, to be shared on his 'Waking Earth' YouTube channel. His research extends to the hidden musical frequency system used in Tartarian and Krystic societies, contrasting it with our current distorted 440Hz Temperament tuning. Ian has discovered a method to link geometry to musical frequencies, uncovering a new way to naturally create the Krystal Spiral and its associated frequencies used throughout the Old World.

Ian can be found on Facebook in the 'Nomi Earth Beginners Guide to Failsafe Ascension' group and on YouTube at his channel 'Waking Earth.'

During the eclipse, a unique cosmic event will occur, lifting the veil of illusion. This presents a powerful opportunity for the conscious collective to envision and manifest a state of Heaven on Earth; however, there are forces seeking to maintain control through distractions and fear-inducing tactics. It is crucial to remain centered within, as the true power lies in connecting with the Divine Infinite God Source within oneself.

On the day, take a moment to go inward, connecting first with the divine spark within and expanding our connection to the Unity consciousness of all humanity and our Mother Earth. Visualize the new Earth as you wish to create it, planting seeds of intention in harmony with the Law of One, respecting and honoring all life. The Eclipse, originating from the Great Central Sun and centered in Mexico, symbolizes a time of healing and integration of past, present, and future selves into the Eternal Mother's Womb of creation.

Remember, you are a vital part of the cosmic puzzle of life, with a significant soul mission. Those who awaken to their infinite power within will be the co-creators of the New Earth. This April marks the end of the old finite world and the beginning of the New Earth, as prophesied by indigenous peoples and wisdom traditions worldwide. Embrace this time of transformation with the understanding that we are all one, and unity and oneness are emerging from the depths of our Mother Earth.