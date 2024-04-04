Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,429 in the last 365 days.

Hanmi Releases 2023 Annual Shareholder Letter

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of its 2023 annual letter to shareholders entitled “Building on our Legacy of Trust” authored by President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee. To view the letter please visit Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC).

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and seven loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
LFortuna@finprofiles.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hanmi Releases 2023 Annual Shareholder Letter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more