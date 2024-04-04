PCI Practical Matters Podcast: Employers Take Heed: DOL Revises Employee Classification Rule

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85XYujPJ8EE Welcome to PCI’s GovCon Practical Matters Podcast. Today our instructors, Larry Allen, and Rob Burton, are holding a Memorial Service for Commercial Item Contracting in government contracting. Join them as they discuss: 1)...
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.