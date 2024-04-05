The MSPAA Welcomes LincolnIT as Newest Member, Driving Innovation and Excellence in the MSP Industry
From cloud migrations, to remote work management, we help you build and manage custom IT solutions that meet the needs of your business.
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals
LincolnIT brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the tech community, further enhancing capabilities and resources for businesses.
NEY YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA) is thrilled to announce the addition of LincolnIT to its esteemed roster of members. LincolnIT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the MSPAA community, further enhancing the network's capabilities and resources.
— Theodore Cillis - President
The MSPAA, known for its commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence within the MSP industry, is excited about the opportunities that Lincoln IT's membership will bring. As a dynamic and forward-thinking MSP, Lincoln IT aligns perfectly with the MSPAA's mission to promote best practices, drive innovation, and elevate standards across the industry.
Theodore Cillis, CEO of LincolnIT, expressed his enthusiasm about joining MSPAA, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of MSPAA, an organization dedicated to empowering MSPs and driving excellence in the industry. Our partnership with MSPAA will enable us to leverage collective expertise, resources, and opportunities, ultimately delivering enhanced value to our clients and driving growth for our business."
MSPAA looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with LincolnIT and is excited about the positive impact their membership will have on the MSPAA community and the MSP industry as a whole.
About Lincoln IT: Since 1998, LincolnIT is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) known for its cutting-edge solutions, exceptional service, and commitment to client success. With a focus on innovation and excellence, LincolnIT empowers businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.
For more information about LincolnIT, visit: www.lincolnit.com
About the MSPAA: The MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit: https://mspaa.net
Theodore Cillis
LincolnIT
