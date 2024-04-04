Offshore Hunting Blind and Shoreline Licensing for Riparian Landowners is Now Open for 2024 Season

April 4, 2024

Applications Must Be Postmarked by May 31, 2024

Photo courtesy of Jake McPherson, Ducks Unlimited

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service is now accepting waterfowl offshore blind and shoreline license applications for waterfront, or riparian, property owners.

Landowners, or anyone who has been granted permission from the riparian property owner, may license their shoreline. An offshore blind and shoreline license will establish offshore stationary blinds or blind sites for hunting waterfowl, and/or will prevent others from licensing and hunting the shoreline at a later date.

Applicants must submit paperwork and fees by mail, postmarked no later than May 31, 2024. Property owners may license their shoreline for one year at $20 or three years at $60. Landowners who miss the May 31 deadline may participate in the “open” licensing process that begins August 6, 2024.

Hunters can also make an in-person appointment to apply at the Tawes State Office Building in Annapolis. This option is open to customers by appointment only; walk-in customers will not be accepted. Appointments can be made by email to obsl.md1@maryland.gov or by calling 410-260-8540 for more information.

Applications and information on laws related to shoreline licensing for riparian property owners are available at the DNR website online or by calling the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8538, toll free at 1-877-620-8367.