Author Katherine J Batsis Celebrates the Remarkable Life of Dr. Andrew Batsis in Debut Memoir
New book pays tribute to a beloved husband, dentist, and community servant.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine J Batsis’ debut memoir, “Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?”, offers readers an intimate look into the life of a man celebrated for his multifaceted contributions to his community, family, and profession. Recently featured in the Los Angeles Time Magazine's 3rd Issue, this book unfolds the many layers of Dr. Batsis’ life, revealing a person who was much more than the roles he inhabited.
Through a narrative rich with personal reflections, anecdotes, and correspondences, Batsis intricately details her husband's journey as a beloved dentist, a committed Kiwanian, and a man who embodied the spirit of Santa Claus not just in appearance but in action. The memoir is structured into three distinct parts, each providing a unique lens through which to view Dr. Batsis’ impact on those around him: from his professional achievements and community service to his deep involvement in Kiwanis International.
Dr. Batsis’ legacy is celebrated for his mentorship of Kiwanis youth, highlighting his belief in the potential of young people to make a difference. His dedication culminated in receiving Key Club International’s highest honor, the Key of Honor, a fitting tribute to his lifelong commitment to service. The memoir also doesn't shy away from the personal, weaving Greek and American cultural elements with recipes and letters that offer a taste of Dr. Batsis’ rich cultural heritage and personal values.
Katherine J Batsis, affectionately known as Kathi, brings her personal and insightful perspective to the book, drawing from her rich background as an Educational Media Specialist and her active involvement in community service. Her storytelling weaves together the personal and professional aspects of Dr. Batsis' life, offering readers inspiration from his dedication to making a positive impact. Interested readers can learn more about Kathi and her motivations for writing this moving memoir by visiting her website, https://katherinejbatsis.com/.
“Dr. Andrew Batsis, Husband! Dentist! Kiwanian! Santa Claus?” is now available on Amazon and other book retailers worldwide for readers who seek inspiration from the life of a man who dedicated himself to the service of others, a man who left a mark on his community and beyond.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other