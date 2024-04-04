Toll Brothers Apartment Living Tops Out The Lindley, a Premier Apartment Community Opening in San Diego, California

The 37-story, 422-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community is the first Toll Brothers multifamily community in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate and general contractor Swinerton, is pleased to announce the topping out of The Lindley. Located at 1331 Columbia Street in San Diego, California, this new community will feature 422 apartment and penthouse residences, upscale amenities, unrivaled rooftop views, and over 12,000 square feet of retail space. Totaling over 800,000 square feet, The Lindley will be one of the largest multifamily communities ever developed by Toll Brothers.







A topping out event was recently held at The Lindley to celebrate this construction milestone and was attended by over 300 guests, including development partners, local officials, and the project’s construction team. Financed with a construction loan facility from BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo, construction commenced in 2022 and residential occupancy is anticipated in late 2024.

"The Lindley represents our commitment to delivering top-tier multifamily communities in sought-after locations," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "We are thrilled to top out this new community, Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s first in San Diego, and look forward to offering an exceptional living experience in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods."

The Lindley's elegant architectural design reflects the sophisticated San Diego lifestyle the community provides, featuring an array of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes and penthouses, complemented by over 12,000 square feet of retail space. Residence features include quartz countertops with ceramic tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, oversized closets, smart home features, and private balconies. The community is set to redefine luxury living with its state-of-the-art amenities, including an indoor/outdoor fitness center with Pilates and yoga studios, sauna, and cold plunge; saltwater pool with cabanas, grilling areas, and firepits; and 37th floor sky lounge and deck with piano lounge, private dining, and outdoor theater, enhanced by expansive, breathtaking bay views. The community is being constructed to meet LEED Gold certification standards, and the parking garage will include EV charging stations.





“The topping out of The Lindley represents a great milestone for Toll Brothers and our expansion in Southern California,” said Michael McCann, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the West Region. “The Lindley’s strategic location and striking architecture embody the essence of San Diego’s dynamic culture and charm. We are excited to contribute to the growth of this neighborhood as it continues to become a center of upscale urban living.”

Residents will enjoy proximity to the waterfront and downtown San Diego, and easy access to an abundance of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. For more information about The Lindley by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, visit LiveTheLindley.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2023, the National Multifamily Housing Council ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 6th largest apartment developer in the United States. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

