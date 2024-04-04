The Leverage of Social Media for ECommerce Business - YourRetailCoach Dubai

The Leverage of Social Media for ECommerce Business

While the role of social media in driving the growth of eCommerce businesses is hardly contended, it is important to understand how it works.

𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

Popular social media platforms have massive user bases that run up to millions or even a few billion. Doing eCommerce through social media allows businesses to reach out to a wider audience in a very short time on the right and relevant platforms. Having a higher outreach enhances the chances of acquisition with an increased possibility of reaching out to more and more prospective customers. Another boon of social media in outreach is the factor of effectiveness in targeted advertising. The use of data and analytics helps define target segments with higher precision ensuring that the advertisements reach the right audiences. Population-wise, Dubai might not be a big city but it has a mature eCommerce market with all the necessary ingredients needed for eCommerce to reach global heights. Maximising outreach may be a good strategy for generic products but precision holds more significance for categories like luxury and high-end customisables.

𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺

Social media provides an ideal solution to establish direct communication channels with existing and potential customers. Because people are already active on various social platforms, it is easier for them to be able to reach out to brands through those platforms. For businesses, it is about making themselves available on the right platform with the right resources at the other end. Social media platforms serve as an additional support line in conjunction with other support mechanisms like phone, communication apps, email, and in-website/in-app support features. As experienced online business consultants, YRC maintains that this ease of being able to approach a brand or a service provider at a time of any information or transactional need brings customers closer. This helps gain their valued confidence and foster brand loyalty. The possibility of repeat purchases also stands increased when customers feel confident about the support systems in place in which communication comes first. However, CRM via social media marketing for ecommerce does not negate the need for other support lines. Doing so can backfire because not all issues can be handled over social media communication. In a place like Dubai, where customers have very high expectations from eCommerce brands, social media as an omnichannel line of customer support can prove to be extremely leveraging to businesses that are not yet there in full throttle.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺/𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲

Every popular social media platform has assumed a unique role in the digital world. For example, on micro-blogging sites, brands can post clarifications with images and videos. The same could be also done on other platforms but micro-blogging sites are known for their ability to reflect the latest news and developments from around the world. Customers who follow their favourite brands on micro-blogging platforms are highly likely to see the latest company updates there first. For longer videos, video streaming platforms are an ideal platform. For sassy moments, memes and reels are an instant hack. It is important to grasp the flagship features of each platform to give effect to the intended results. The platform/purpose decision does not change much with regions but the element of localisation cannot be ignored.

𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

In a very simple sense, social media platforms are nothing but windows of information-sharing with the ability to share or act upon it. This means organisations can share content, meaningful in their ways, with their stakeholders. In this context, eCommerce brands can also share content of a varied nature that is relevant to them and their customers. The right content has the ability to influence the purchase decisions of customers. For example, letting customers review their purchases and sharing those reviews and ratings on social media handles in the form of text, images or videos, carries the potential to influence buying decisions. In social commerce, it is no rocket science to see that an overwhelming volume of negative reviews and ratings on social media platforms turns people away from such brands or products.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀

Technological feasibility allowing shoppable posts and live commerce events on social media platforms enabled retail and eCommerce brands to use social media as a direct sales channel. These advancements in social commerce resulted in the shortening of the shopping journey for prospective customers who turned into buyers. It also enhances the ROI of efforts on social media marketing for eCommerce. The gap between impressing a potential customer with a product advertisement to enabling them to buy the advertised product is reduced to a matter of a few taps.

