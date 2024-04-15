Sackett & Associates Insurance Services Celebrates 45 Years in Business
Delivering Health Insurance Solutions for Four and a Half Decades: Sackett & Associates Insurance Services Marks 45 Years of Dedicated Service in Sonoma County
Our journey has been defined by dedication to excellence, innovation, and a commitment to serving the needs of our clients. We look forward to continuing this legacy of service for many years to come.”SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sackett & Associates Insurance Services is thrilled to announce its 45th anniversary of providing exceptional insurance solutions to individuals and small businesses in Sonoma County area and beyond. Since its establishment in 1979, Sackett & Associates Insurance Services has been a cornerstone of reliability and excellence in the insurance industry.
— Teri Sackett, President of Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc
From its humble beginnings as a provider of brokered health insurance plans, Sackett & Associates Insurance Services has evolved into a comprehensive insurance agency, with three full time licensed insurance brokers offering a diverse range of services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include Medicare health plans, Life insurance options and a robust benefits administration platform tailored for businesses to help manage their employee benefits effectively.
As an independent agency, Sackett & Associates takes pride in hand-selecting the best insurance plans to suit their clients' unique needs. Their commitment to personalized service and attention to detail has earned them a reputation as a trusted insurance partner in the community.
Teri Sackett, President of Sackett Insurance, expressed her gratitude on this momentous occasion, stating, "As we celebrate 45 years in business, we are immensely grateful for the trust and support of our clients and community. Our journey has been defined by dedication to excellence, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to serving the needs of our clients. We look forward to continuing this legacy of service for many years to come."
Sackett & Associates Insurance Services is proud to be entirely woman-owned and led, embodying values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of its operations. Their team of professionals is dedicated to empowering clients with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their insurance coverage.
Located in Sebastopol, California, Sackett & Associates serves individuals and small businesses throughout Sonoma County and beyond. Their comprehensive suite of services includes health insurance administration for small to medium-sized businesses, Medicare health insurance plans, individual health insurance plans directly through carriers or through the Covered California Affordable Care Act marketplace.
As they commemorate this significant milestone, Sackett & Associates remains committed to delivering unparalleled service and support to their clients. With a continued focus on innovation and excellence, they are poised to continue their legacy of success for generations to come.
Teri Sackett
Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, Inc
+1 707-823-3689
info@sackettinsurance.net
