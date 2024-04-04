Upgaming Strengthens partnership with Hacksaw Gaming
Upgaming strengthens partnership with Hacksaw Gaming, integrating 120+ games into its platform, enriching global gaming experience.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgaming is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement in its strategic partnership with Hacksaw Gaming, a leading provider of innovative online gaming content. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both entities, promising to enrich the gaming experience of our global audience, which includes over 280 business partners, and extend Hacksaw Gaming's reach to a wider clientele.
Hacksaw Gaming is known for its creative approach to game development and the commitment to quality. Thanks to our ongoing partnership, more than 120 of Hacksaw Gaming's captivating games have been integrated into our platform. These additions are automatically available to the gaming content of more than 250 operators who have access to our award-winning aggregation software.
The collaboration between Upgaming and Hacksaw Gaming is more than just an expansion of our gaming offerings; it's a merger of excellence, innovation, and a shared commitment to enhancing player satisfaction. Hacksaw Gaming's diverse portfolio, which includes video games, scratch cards, and instant games, is designed to cater to a wide range of player preferences, offering thrilling action and compelling narratives.
For our operators, this partnership means access to an even broader selection of high quality games, ranging from video games to straightforward scratch cards. Hacksaw Gaming's content is designed to appeal to every type of player, with vivid visuals and captivating gameplay that push the boundaries of online gaming.
At Upgaming, we are excited about the opportunities this enhanced partnership presents. We are collaborating with leading entities in the industry to ensure that the content of our innovative iGaming platform remains at the forefront of the iGaming sector. Upgaming is committed to providing an unparalleled gaming experience, and with the inclusion of Hacksaw Gaming's content, we are set to elevate that experience to new heights.
About Upgaming:
Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.
