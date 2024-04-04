CybeReady Unveils Remote Workforce CISO Training Toolkit for Global Work-From-Home Day
Cybersecurity Learning Innovator Offers Updated Guide with Best Practices for Secure Remote WorkingSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity learning, today introduced the Remote Workforce CISO Toolkit – a complimentary resource designed to aid businesses in fortifying their remote work environments against cyber threats. The toolkit coincides with the annual observance of Global Work-From-Home Day on April 10th, underscoring the ongoing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures as remote work becomes increasingly prevalent.
Initiated in 2019, Global Work-From-Home Day acknowledges the growing trend towards remote employment—a shift that, while beneficial in many ways, also introduces a range of cybersecurity concerns. These include the risks posed by unsecured Wi-Fi networks, phishing attempts, weak password practices, using personal devices for work purposes, and the absence of immediate IT support. CybeReady's Remote Workforce CISO toolkit serves as a useful resource for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams, offering strategies to heighten awareness and mitigate high-risk issues effectively.
The CybeReady guide is designed with a broad range of remote working scenarios in mind, from traditional home offices to shared co-working spaces like WeWork, and even remote company locations or the flexible schedules of digital nomads. It provides essential guidance for ensuring cybersecurity across these diverse settings. Key recommendations for both executives and employees include:
- Reinforce Wi-Fi Security: Replace default Wi-Fi passwords with robust, complex alternatives to prevent unauthorized access.
- Prioritize Company Devices: Limit work activities to company-provided hardware, which is typically more secure than personal devices.
- Safeguard Sensitive Data: Establish a secure, dedicated workspace to prevent access by unauthorized individuals.
- Secure Devices During Travel: Take extra precautions to protect work devices when away from home for extended periods.
- Seek Professional IT Help: For technical issues, rely on the expertise of IT professionals rather than attempting self-fixes.
“As remote work options expand, the threat landscape evolves, presenting new challenges such as phishing, ransomware, and various forms of attacks targeting video conferencing tools,” said CybeReady Head of Product, Asaf Sagi. “The importance of investing in proactive employee learning is critical as it can support a security-minded culture to help suppress cyberattacks – an imperative for organizations focused on staying ahead of these risks."
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective cybersecurity learning platform that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with advanced educational expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest cybersecurity learning program guarantees to reduce the number of at-risk employees by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the cybersecurity learning platform with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
