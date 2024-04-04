Water Direct Ltd and MTD Holding BV Announce Strategic Partnership

Bill Wootten, Director of Business Development at Water Direct

COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM , April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water Direct Ltd and MTD Holding BV, two leading entities in the water supply sector, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at setting new standards in the temporary water infrastructure supply services industry.The agreement aims to leverage both organisations’ capabilities and infrastructure to support large-scale events across the UK and beyond with quality-driven services, guaranteed response times and enhanced operational and technical support.The partnership arrives following Water Direct's acquisition of Liquiline in March 2024 which sees its former managing director and renowned event management expert, Bill Wootten , stepping into the role of Director of Business Development at Water Direct.Commenting on the strategic alliance, Bill said:"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with MTD, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver world-class temporary water solutions to all sectors.Water is a critical asset for the events industry, which, after an incredibly challenging period is growing year-on-year by a compound of five per cent. By combining Water Direct’s enhanced capabilities with MTD, we are well-positioned to redefine industry standards and deliver the best value and confidence for our clients."The terms of the partnership include shared services, financial and operational investment, and exclusive collaboration which will deliver industry-leading expertise and drive best practice in planning and mobilising temporary water supply solutions.Hans Verhoeven, CEO of MTD, added:"This partnership is a big step forward in our joint mission to maintain a leading role in the evolving temporary water landscape. At MTD, we are deeply committed to providing safe, reliable water at the venues to which we provide our services. Water Direct’s innovative procedures for ensuring the safety of every tank delivery perfectly complement that commitment.By sharing our strengths, we set a new benchmark for quality and reliability, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible service, by offering innovative and sustainable solutions, and guaranteed safe water quality."

Water Direct: planned water supply for the event industry