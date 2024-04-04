Lung Cancer Screening Market Set to Reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2030
The growing prevalence of lung cancer globally is a key driver for the market's exponential growth.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Lung Cancer Screening Market Size was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.
Lung cancer screening is crucial for early detection, aiding in better treatment outcomes. Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans are the primary screening tool due to their ability to detect small nodules or cancers early, facilitating timely intervention and improved patient prognosis. Ongoing research focuses on refining screening criteria and exploring biomarkers for enhanced detection.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Analysis:
Rising Lung Cancer Incidence Fuels Demand for Effective Treatment Options, As lung cancer incidence rises, the demand for advanced treatments grows. Lung cancer screening software plays a crucial role in early detection, aiding healthcare providers in treating the disease at its early stages. Technological advancements in medical imaging, like CT and PET scans, enhance screening efficiency, leading to improved diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Segment Analysis:
Key Market Segmentation
By Cancer Type
→Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
→Small Cell Lung Cancer
By Diagnosis Type
→Low Dose Spiral CT scan
→Chest X-Ray
By End User
→Hospitals & Clinics
→Diagnostics Centre
By Cancer Type, Dominance of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Low Dose Spiral CT scan The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment dominates due to increasing awareness and growing cases globally.
By Diagnosis Type the low dose spiral CT scan segment is dominant because of favorable reimbursement policies and awareness about its mortality benefits.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine conflict may damage healthcare infrastructure, diverting resources from lung cancer screening to urgent war-related needs. Displacement of people may lead to delays in screenings and follow-up care access, impacting overall healthcare delivery.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Impact of Economic Slowdown
During economic downturns, governments and healthcare organizations may face budget cuts, affecting funding for preventive services like lung cancer screening. Job losses and reduced insurance coverage may deter individuals from seeking healthcare services, including screenings.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Regional Development:
In North America, the market thrives due to increased awareness, advanced technology, and supportive healthcare policies. Similarly, the APAC market expands with improved infrastructure and awareness of lung cancer risks.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Key Takeaways:
Rising lung cancer incidence fuels market growth.
Technological advancements enhance screening efficiency.
NSCLC and low dose spiral CT scans dominate respective segments.
Economic challenges and conflicts impact healthcare resources.
Lung Cancer Screening Market Recent Developments:
In November 2023, Aidence, Incepto, and Thirona launched a clinical solution to support lung cancer screening in Europe, aiming for better detection and management.
In July 2022, GE Healthcare strengthened its healthcare portfolio with the Voluson Expert 22 ultrasound, enhancing imaging quality and flexibility for improved patient care.
