Genome Editing Market to USD 23.8 Billion by 2030
Transforming Healthcare through Precision, Driving Factors for Genome Editing MarketAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Genome Editing Market Size was valued at USD 6.4 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 23.8 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 17.9 % over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The Genome Editing Market encompasses a wide range of strategies and procedures aimed at modifying the genetic information of living organisms. This includes the use of recombinant technology to precisely alter genes at multiple sites, enhancing insertion accuracy while minimizing cell toxicity. These technologies collectively enable scientists to manipulate an organism's DNA, facilitating additions, deletions, or modifications of genetic information at specific locations within the genome.
The market scope for genome editing extends across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research institutions. In healthcare, genome editing is revolutionizing personalized medicine by offering targeted treatments for genetic disorders and diseases. In agriculture, it plays a crucial role in crop improvement, enhancing yields, and developing pest-resistant varieties. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in genome editing for drug development, gene therapies, and disease research. academic and government research institutions are actively engaged in advancing genome editing technologies and applications. The market scope also includes the development of tools, kits, and services related to genome editing, catering to the diverse needs of researchers, clinicians, and industries worldwide.
The Major Key Players
→Merck KGaA,
→Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc.,
→Sangamo,
→Precision Biosciences,
→CRISPR Therapeutics,
→Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.,
→Caribou Biosciences, Inc.,
→AstraZeneca,
→Takara Bio USA,
→Horizon Discovery Group plc,
→Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.,
→Egenesis Inc., GenScript,
→New England Biolabs,
→OriGene Technologies, Inc.,
→Lonza,
→Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
→and Others.
Get Sample PDF Of Genome Editing Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3944
Genome Editing Market Analysis
The Genome Editing Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements that have enhanced its capabilities, particularly in oncology studies. These developments have transformed genome editing into a game-changing tool, attracting major organizations such as government agencies and academic research institutions to adopt genome engineering practices. This shift from academic settings to clinical and diagnostic laboratories is primarily fueled by the rapid evolution of gene editing technology. One of the key drivers behind this market analysis is the increasing recognition of genome editing's potential in addressing complex diseases, including various forms of cancer. Researchers and healthcare professionals are leveraging genome editing techniques to study genetic mutations, develop targeted therapies, and improve treatment outcomes for patients. the expansion of genome editing applications beyond traditional research settings into clinical and diagnostic environments signifies a broader acceptance and integration of these technologies into mainstream healthcare practices. This trend is further supported by collaborations between industry players, research organizations, and regulatory bodies to standardize procedures, ensure safety, and promote ethical practices in genome editing.
Genome Editing Market Segment Analysis:
By Technology
→Meganucleases
→(CRISPR)/Cas9
→TALENs/MegaTALs
→ZFN
→Others
By Delivery Method
→Ex-vivo
→In-vivo
By Mode
→Contract
→In-house
By Application
→Genetic Engineering
→Cell Line Engineering
→Animal Genetic Engineering
→Plant Genetic Engineering
→Others
→Clinical Applications
→Diagnostics
→Therapy Development
By End User
→Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
→Academic & Government Research Institutes
→Contract Research Organizations
By technology, CRISPR/Cas9 dominates with a 43.1% market share, owing to its simplicity, high efficiency, and precision, making it suitable for various applications including gene therapy, drug development, and agriculture.
By End User, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies lead with a 68.9% market share due to increased research efforts, collaborations, and strategic advancements for novel therapies development.
Need Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement Ask Here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3944
Genome Editing Market Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
While Russia's sanctions exempt the medical industry, major pharmaceutical companies have reduced activities, impacting clinical trials and drug introductions.
Genome Editing Market Impact of Economic Slowdown:
Pandemics like COVID-19 and economic slowdowns negatively affect businesses, disrupting healthcare services and delaying drug introductions, as seen with companies halting clinical trials.
Genome Editing Market Regional Development:
North America's dominance (48.2% market share) stems from heavy investments in gene editing R&D by biotech and pharmaceutical firms. Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly at a 19.8% CAGR, driven by China's genomic research initiatives and increased R&D expenditure.
Genome Editing Market Key Takeaways for Genome Editing Market
CRISPR/Cas9 technology continues to drive market growth.
Biotech & pharmaceutical companies are pivotal in advancing genome editing applications.
North America and Asia-Pacific are key regions propelling market expansion.
Genome Editing Market Recent Developments:
In February 2023, GenScript expanded its Singapore facility for premium gene synthesis services.
Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Gibco CTS AAV-MAX Helper-Free AAV Production System in November 2022, suitable for gene therapies.
Buy Genome Editing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3944
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Genome Editing Market Segmentation, By Technology
9. Genome Editing Market Segmentation, By Delivery Method
10. Genome Editing Market Segmentation, By Mode
11. Genome Editing Market Segmentation, By Application
12. Genome Editing Market Segmentation, By End user
13. Regional Analysis
14 Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
Ask for Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3944
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt Ltd
+1 4152300044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube