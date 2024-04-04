Softgel Capsule Market Trends : is Projected to Surpass USD 7.5 Billion by 2031

Softgel Capsule Market

Region-wise, North America had the highest softgel capsules market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores dominated the softgel capsules market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Softgel Capsule Market," The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 5.4%

Current Market Size: USD 4.4 Billion

Fastest Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2022 to 2031

Base Year: 2022

Softgel capsules, characterized by a solid shell typically made from gelatin containing liquids, are a popular single-dose form. Gelatin, primarily derived from collagen through hydrolysis, serves as the most common film-forming agent. However, alternatives like starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, can also be utilized to create the required thin ribbons for softgel capsule production.

Driving the growth of the softgel capsules market are several trends. These include the rising demand in developed nations like the U.S., propelled by factors such as the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, facilitated by widespread access to smart devices. Moreover, increased governmental healthcare expenditure further stimulates market growth.

Conversely, the high manufacturing costs associated with vegetarian softgel capsules, due to specialized raw materials and production processes, may constrain market expansion during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the pharmaceutical industry's continuous innovation in softgel capsule production, driven by a substantial pool of health-conscious consumers, is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The softgel capsules market is categorized into gelatin softgel capsules and non-gelatin softgel capsules based on type. Gelatin softgel capsules experienced notable growth in 2021, primarily due to the increasing utilization of gelatin for capsule production, driven by its favorable physicochemical, biological, and mechanical properties. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness contributes to widespread adoption, further bolstering this segment.

Conversely, the non-gelatin softgel capsules segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expanding vegan population, leading to increased demand for vegetarian softgel capsules.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, health supplements, and cosmetics. The health supplements segment demonstrated significant growth in 2021 and is projected to maintain this momentum. Factors such as the high adoption of health supplements, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and increased usage of omega-3 supplements in emerging markets contribute to this trend.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Softgel capsules offer advantages in pharmaceutical applications by enhancing the bioavailability of active medicinal components (APIs).

Regarding distribution channels, the market is divided into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, and online providers. Currently, pharmacies & drug stores contribute the most revenue and are expected to remain dominant. This dominance is attributed to their widespread presence and the convenience of obtaining softgel capsules. Additionally, pharmacies & drug stores are authorized to stock various types of drugs, further promoting segment growth.

Nevertheless, the online provider segment is poised for rapid growth due to the increasing number of internet users and rising awareness of online pharmacies. Lockdown measures at regional and national levels have disrupted offline supply chains, prompting competitors to focus on e-commerce networks, collaborate with governments for supply, and raise awareness of online pharmacy options, thereby fueling segment growth.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance. Factors such as high demand for softgel capsules, a growing population of self-directed consumers, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system contribute to this. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of health softgel capsules, rising healthcare awareness, and a surge in research and development activities aimed at developing novel therapeutics.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc (Patheon)

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

DCC Plc. (Eurocaps)

Best Formulations, Inc.

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda)

Captek Softgel International, Inc.

Aenova Group

Procaps Groups

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada)

Catalant, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the softgel capsule market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing softgel capsule market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the softgel capsule market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global softgel capsules market size trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.