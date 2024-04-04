Telerehabilitation Market Trends : to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031

Telerehabilitation Market- Infographics- AMR

The telerehabilitation market is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for the largest telerehabilitation market share of the global telerehabilitation market in the year 2021.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telerehabilitation market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Telerehabilitation, utilizing information and communication technologies, enables healthcare providers to assess, diagnose, and treat patients remotely, bypassing the need for in-person visits. It encompasses various tools such as webcams, videoconferencing, asynchronous e-visits, virtual check-ins, and remote evaluations of recorded media, facilitating treatment across diverse settings including hospitals, clinics, homes, schools, and community-based sites.

Offering a spectrum of services including monitoring, prevention, intervention, supervision, education, advice, and coaching, telerehabilitation caters to conditions ranging from musculoskeletal disorders to neurological ailments like stroke, neurotrauma, and cerebral palsy, among others. The market is primarily propelled by the demand for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, with major players investing in research and development to enhance technologies, thus reducing chronic disease occurrences and healthcare costs.

Advancements in healthcare, coupled with a surge in virtual consultations, serve as market trends, fostering significant growth opportunities. Increased government expenditure on healthcare information technology and a focus on digital diagnostics innovation by key players further contribute to market expansion.

𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔-

American Well Corporation

Care Innovations, LLC.

Hinge Health, Inc.

Humanus Corporation

Included Health Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MIRA Rehab Limited

NeuroTechR3, Inc.

PT Genie

UniQuest Pty Limited (NeoRehab)

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

• Based on application, the physical therapy segment held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, speech therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of components, the services segment held largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the homecare segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the telerehabilitation market forecast.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the telerehabilitation market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing telerehabilitation market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the telerehabilitation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global telerehabilitation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.