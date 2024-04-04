PET Scanners Market to Reach USD 3.02 Billion by 2030
PET Scanners Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Business Advancements, Trends, Growth Forecast, 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PET scanners market size was estimated to be USD 2.0 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This remarkable growth trajectory is attributed to several factors including technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure worldwide.
Market Segmentation
By Modality
◘ PET-CT
◘ PET-MRI
By Application
◘ Oncology
◘ Cardiology
◘ Neurology
◘ Others
By End User
◘ Hospitals
◘ Diagnostic Imaging Centers
◘ Academic & Research Institutes
Key findings from the report include:
➔ Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth: Continuous technological innovations in PET scanner devices, such as improved image resolution, enhanced sensitivity, and reduced scan times, are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and fueling market growth.
➔ Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurological disorders, coupled with the growing geriatric population globally, is bolstering the demand for PET scanners for early detection and effective management of these conditions.
➔ Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure: Governments and private healthcare organizations are ramping up investments in advanced medical imaging technologies to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes, further propelling market expansion.
➔ North America Dominates the Market: North America currently holds the largest share of the global PET scanners market, attributed to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.
➔ Asia Pacific Emerges as a Lucrative Market: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease detection among the populace.
Major Key Players Covered in PET Scanners Market Report:
➤ Siemens Healthineers
➤ GE Healthcare
➤ Koninklijke Phillips N.V.
➤ Canon Medical Systems USA.
➤ Mediso Ltd.
➤ Shimadzu Corporation
➤ Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
➤ MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd
➤ Perkin Elmer Inc.
➤ Positron Corporation
➤ Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.
Regional Developments
Competitive Scenario
