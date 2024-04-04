Cosmeceutical Market Expected to Reach USD 114.34 Billion by 2030
Cosmeceutical Market Size, Value, Segmentation, Industry Share, Trends and Growth Outlook Forecast, 203AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cosmeceutical Market size was valued at USD 56.80 billion in 2022, and it is expected to double by 2030, reaching USD 114.34 billion. This significant growth is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by SNS Insider, a leading market research firm.
Market Segmentation
Based on Product Type
◘ Skin Care
• Anti-aging
• Anti-acne
• Sun Protection
• Moisturizers
• Other Skin Care Product Types
◘ Hair Care
• Shampoos and Conditioners
• Hair Colorants and Dyes
• Other Hair Care Product Types
◘ Lip Care
◘ Oral Care
Based on Distribution channel
◘ Supermarkets and Specialty Stores
◘ Online Platform
Based on ingredients
◘ Sunscreens
◘ Antioxidants
◘ Hydroxy acids
◘ Retinoids
◘ Skin lightening agents
◘ Botanicals
◘ Peptides and Proteins
The report highlights several key factors driving the growth of the cosmeceutical market:
➔ Advancements in Skincare Technology: The continuous innovations in skincare technology, including the development of advanced formulations and delivery systems, are driving the demand for cosmeceutical products.
➔ Growing Aging Population: With a significant portion of the global population aging, there is an increasing demand for anti-aging products and treatments, driving the growth of the cosmeceutical market.
➔ Rising Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more informed about skincare ingredients and their efficacy, leading to a higher demand for cosmeceuticals that offer visible and long-term benefits.
➔ Expansion of Distribution Channels: The expansion of distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty stores, has made cosmeceutical products more accessible to consumers worldwide, contributing to market growth.
➔ Inclination towards Natural and Organic Products: Growing concerns regarding the use of chemicals in skincare products have led to a shift towards natural and organic cosmeceuticals, driving innovation in this segment.
Major Key Players in Cosmeceutical Market:
➤ Johnson & Johnson
➤ Avon Products Inc
➤ Croda International plc
➤ Procter & Gamble
➤ Estée Lauder Inc
➤ Beiersdorf
➤ L’Oréal Group
➤ Shiseido
➤ Allergan
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Regional Overview
Competitive Scenario
