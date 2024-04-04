Plasma Welding Machine Market Growth Prospects Predicted by 2030 | Projection to Reach $1,851.7 million

Development of the automotive sector and advancements in machinery & equipment technologies drives sector.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasma welding machines market size was valued at $1,128.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,851.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The plasma arc that can be isolated from the shielding gas envelope by placing the electrode in the torch body and subsequently it is constrained by forcing the plasma through a fine-bore copper nozzle. It is similar to tungsten inert gas welding, as the arc is formed in between a tungsten electrode and the metal.

The workpiece is welded due to fusion. Tungsten gas arc welding and plasma arc welding are both regarded to be the same technique. In the industry, more efficient plasma welding equipment are being employed.

Welding using manual method produces quicker, more reliable welds with less heat production. The mechanized method is more versatile and can be utilized in more applications than the gas tungsten arc method since it produces less heat.

Steel tube is an important element of the exhaust system in automotive industries, hence, plasma arc welding is often used during manufacturing, as it requires less filler and penetrates well. Some medical equipment contain sealed components that can be damaged by excessive heat or noise. Hence, these applications and factors are expected to fuel up the plasma welding machine market in forecast period.

However, owing to the implementation of global lockdown due to the outbreak of the global health crisis, numerous manufacturers in the global plasma welding machine market halted their production.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has disrupted the supply chain, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of plasma welding machines. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines is expected to open new avenues for reopening of plasma welding machine firms.

Top Players:

The key companies profiled in the plasma welding machine market report include Air Liquide, Banner Welder, Inc., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corporation, EWM, Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tools Works Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited, and voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plasma welding machine market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on control, the mechanized dominated the plasma welding machine market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the plasma welding machine market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the plasma welding machine industry.

