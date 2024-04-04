Robotic Flexible Washer Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% to 2031 | Rising Business-Opportunities Says AMR

The use of robotic flexible washers in manufacturing industry is rapidly rising.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic flexible washer market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. A robotic flexible washer is an automatically operated machine that replaces human effort of cleaning, though it may not resemble human beings in appearance or perform functions in a humanlike manner.

The market is mainly driven by increase in adoption of automation for commercial purposes. For instance, there has been increase in demand for disinfection robots post the outbreak of COVID-19. Similarly, owing to its high efficiency and low operating cost, security & inspection and delivery robots are in demand in the commercial market. These factors propel the robotic flexible washer market growth globally.

Technology is still developing, therefore, the cost of robots is high, which is not affordable for small and medium businesses.

Owing to continuous rise in demand for robotics, the R&D to invent new technologies and introduce efficient robots is continuously growing. In addition, several robotic exhibitions are being held, where developers and innovators of robotics technology participate to acquire funding from market leaders as well as from investors for R&D. Such strategies further boost the growth of the robotic flexible washer market.

Segmentation based On:

The robotic flexible washer industry is segmented into type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the market is categorized into standalone and modular. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into oil stains removal, metal filings removal, and dust removal.

By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into auto component manufacturing, heavy machinery and metal working, aerospace & defense, and others.

Region wise, the robotic flexible washer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the robotic flexible washer market analysis include, ABB, ADF Systems, Ltd., BvL Oberflachentechnik, Cleaning Technologies Group (CTG), Dalian Modern Auxiliary Machinery, DurrEcoclean, Dynamic Robotic Solutions, ELWEMA Automotive, Fives Cinetic Corp, Harry Major Machine, MTM Clean Solutions, Proceco Ltd., SBS Ecoclean Group, Stäubli, Sugino, Tecnofirma, and Valiant.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global robotic flexible washer market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the standalone segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

•By application, the oil stains removal segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

•By end-use industry, the heavy machinery and metal working segment dominated the market in 2021.

•Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global robotic flexible washer market share during the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global robotic flexible washer market opportunities.

