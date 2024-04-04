Exploring the Growth of Conveyor Systems Market to Reach $15.2 billion by 2030

Rise of e-commerce business has led to increase in packaging requirements boots market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conveyor systems market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37.0% share of the global market.

The major driving factors of the conveyor systems market is the growing adoption of the lean manufacturing system by companies. The lean manufacturing system helps in decreasing the time, cost, and efforts by increasing the productivity.

Conveyor systems provides the lean manufacturing system application by reducing time, cost, and labor errors by increasing productivity and handling more volume of goods, which is leading to more adoption of conveyor systems. In addition, to compensate with labor shortages, companies are adopting the automation system that helps in saving other cost. Hence, conveyor systems are used as the automated systems for the above applications, which is leading to the adoption of the conveyor systems and hence driving the market.

The conveyor system helps in transportation of the goods from one destination to other. It consists of pulleys and belts, and the belts are connected between two pulleys that help in rotating the pulleys for providing the efficient movement of the goods between two points. It is used in airports for transportation of luggage. Similarly, it is used in airports for the transportation of heavier passenger luggage from one destination to another.

The global conveyor system market is segmented into type, industry, load, and region.

On the basis type, the market is divided into belt, roller, pallet, overhead, others.

Depending on industry, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and others.

On the basis of load, the market is divided into bulk and load.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global conveyor systems market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global conveyor systems market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the hot melt equipment market include Caterpillar, Daifuku Co., Fives, Interroll Group, Kardex, Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG), Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems Pvt. Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Siemens, Taikisha Ltd.

