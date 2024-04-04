Pesticides Market Next Big Thing in Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Pesticides Market

Integrated pest management (IPM) techniques and continued R&D investments offer promising opportunities for market expansion.

The increasing demand for improved crop quality & crop protection, and the growing adoption of IPM techniques are expected to drive the global pesticides market’s growth during the forecast period.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report on the global pesticides market, titled "Pesticides Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report." The report provides insights into market dynamics, growth factors, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry from 2023 to 2032.

Key Findings:

- The global pesticides market reached $45.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $92.6 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

- Prime growth determinants include the rising demand for crop protection and quality improvement, technological advancements, and increased awareness among farmers about pest management.

- However, concerns about environmental impact and health risks pose challenges to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global pesticides market due to supply chain disruptions, movement restrictions, and changes in consumer behavior, affecting pesticide consumption and production.

Market Segmentation:

- Target: Herbicides are expected to dominate the market by 2032, driven by their crucial role in weed management and crop rotation.

- Type: Chemical pesticides are projected to remain prominent, contributing to agricultural productivity and food security.

- Crop Type: Cereals and grains are anticipated to witness significant growth, supported by pesticides' role in enhancing crop quality.

- Formulation: Dry formulations are expected to flourish due to their higher concentration of active chemicals, reducing environmental impact and improving efficacy.

- Region: Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold a major market share by 2032, driven by increased pesticide usage and advancements in agricultural technology.

Leading Players:

- Key players in the global pesticides market include FMC Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, and others.

- These players adopt various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their dominance and increase market share.

- The report offers detailed insights into the competitive landscape, business strategies, product portfolios, and performance of market players, facilitating informed decision-making for stakeholders.

