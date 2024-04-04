Natural Refrigerant Market The Unexplored Realm Revolutionizing Deep Understanding through Observational Research

Natural Refrigerant Market Growth

The global natural refrigerant market is experiencing growth due to growing demand for frozen food and dairy products and the properties of natural refrigerants such as being non-toxic.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Natural Refrigerant Market by Gas (Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Hydrocarbons, and Others) by Application (Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global natural refrigerant market, valued at $1.5 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Growth Drivers:

- Increasing demand for frozen food and dairy products.

- Properties of natural refrigerants such as non-toxicity, high efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

- Compatibility with a wide range of equipment.

- Technological advancements in green cooling.

Report Coverage Highlights:

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $1.5 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $2.7 billion

- CAGR: 6.2%

- Number of Pages in Report: 516

- Segments Covered: Gas, Application, and Region

Drivers:

- Increased Awareness Regarding Environment-Friendly Refrigerants.

- Rise in Demand For Frozen Food and Dairy Products.

Opportunity:

- Technological Developments in Green Cooling.

Restraint:

- Presence and Wide Acceptance of Synthetic Refrigerants.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

- The conflict could disrupt the supply chain of natural refrigerants, particularly ammonia (NH3), as both countries are major producers and suppliers.

- Disruptions may lead to supply shortages or increased prices, causing shifts in demand and supply patterns.

- Businesses in this sector need to monitor the situation closely, diversify supply chains, and adapt strategies to mitigate risks.

Segment Insights:

- Carbon Dioxide Segment: Held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate due to its safety profile and suitability for various applications.

- Ammonia Segment: Projected to have the highest CAGR, attributed to its excellent thermodynamic properties and high energy efficiency.

Application Insights:

- Refrigerators Segment: Held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue dominance, driven by the ability of refrigerants to absorb heat and decrease temperature.

- Air Conditioning Systems Segment: Expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

- Europe: Held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance, driven by regulations promoting environmentally friendly solutions and increasing consumer awareness.

- Asia-Pacific: Projected to have the highest CAGR, driven by increasing demand and technological advancements.

Leading Market Players:

- DANFOSS AS

- LINDE PLC

- A-GAS INTERNATIONAL LTD

- EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

- AGC INC.

- AIR LIQUIDE

- HYCHILL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

- JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

- PUYANG ZHONGWEI FINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD

- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Strategic Analysis:

Market players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to increase market share.

