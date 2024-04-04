Submit Release
NA Chairman extends congratulations to Cambodia’s Senate President

VIETNAM, April 4 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ on Wednesday sent congratulations to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People's Party and Chairman of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, on his election as President of the Cambodian Senate in the fifth mandate.

Huệ expressed his belief that under the leadership of Hun Sen, the Senate will play an increasingly important role in and significantly contribute to Cambodia’s national construction, and help advance the country’s role and position in the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese top legislator also expressed his hope that Hun Sen himself will make more contributions to and promote the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the two countries, and between the Vietnamese NA and the Cambodian Senate in particular, thus making the bilateral legislative ties more comprehensive and effective, while consolidating and enhancing the role of the two legislatures in strengthening the Việt Nam-Cambodia relations.

The CPP won a sweeping victory in the fifth election for Cambodia’s Senate on February 25.

On Wednesday, Hun Sen was elected as President of the 5th-tenure Senate. — VNS

 

