Vietnamese top legislator to visit China

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Việt Nam's National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ will lead a high-level delegation of Việt Nam for an  official visit to China on April 7-12, according to an announcement of the NA Committee for Foreign Affairs.

The visit is made at upon the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji. — VNS

 

 

Vietnamese top legislator to visit China

