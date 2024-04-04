Biologics CDMO Market 2024-2031: Unveiling Key Trends and Opportunities in the Booming Biopharma Landscape

Biologics CDMO Industry

JERSEY, NJ, US, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Biologics CDMO Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $21.09 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $68.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.18% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global Biologics CDMO market are:

• Growing demand for biologics and biosimilars in pharmaceutical development

• Increased outsourcing of biologics manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies

• Technological advancements in bioprocessing techniques and equipment

The following are the primary obstacles to the Biologics CDMO market's expansion:

• Stringent regulatory requirements for biologics manufacturing and quality control

• High initial capital investment for establishing biologics manufacturing facilities

• Intellectual property concerns and confidentiality issues in outsourcing biologics production

Future expansion opportunities for the global Biologics CDMO market include:

• Expansion of biologics pipelines by pharmaceutical companies, driving demand for CDMO services

• Emerging markets offering cost-effective manufacturing solutions for biologics production

• Increasing adoption of contract manufacturing services by small and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development and market entry

Market Analysis:

With an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies considering outsourcing services, there will be a heightened demand for services from contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing rapid growth, propelled by global economic expansion, a growing and aging population, and the introduction of new products.

Recent Developments:

• In April 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation declared the completion of its acquisition of a specialized cell therapy manufacturing facility previously owned by Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Situated in Thousand Oaks, California; the facility will be integrated into the global network of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation.

• In March 2022, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB and Lonza disclosed the signing of a substantial manufacturing agreement for the primary drug intermediates, which will supply clinical material for their investigational drug candidate, Cantrixil.

List of Prominent Players in the Biologics CDMO Market:

• Boehringer Ingelheim Grou

• Wuxi Biologics

• Samsung Biologics

• Lonza Group

• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.



Biologics CDMO Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: CDMOs’ Access to New Technologies and Higher Speed of Execution Driving Market Growth

The imperative to streamline supply chains and enhance lead-time efficiency is compelling companies to implement various strategies to fulfill demand, making contract manufacturing a crucial facilitator in improving execution speed within the supply chain. Contract manufacturing often leads to contract packaging for certain pharmaceutical products. Consequently, pharmaceutical firms are actively seeking suppliers offering both contract manufacturing and packaging services, coupled with stringent quality testing.

Furthermore, third-party logistics providers, such as DHL, are expanding their service offerings to encompass contract packaging services. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are experiencing notable market traction due to their advanced technology and specialized expertise. Staying updated with the latest technological advancements is especially critical for niche CDMOs specializing in particular compounds or dosage forms. Biopharmaceutical CDMOs stand a strong chance of success in the fiercely competitive industry by demonstrating a readiness to embrace state-of-the-art technology and making substantial investments of time and capital to establish distinctive capabilities. The most exemplary CDMOs will swiftly enhance their capacity while remaining adaptable and responsive to market dynamics.

Challenges: High capital requirements:

Establishing and operating biologics manufacturing facilities involves significant upfront capital investment. This includes costs associated with specialized equipment, cleanroom facilities, and skilled personnel. The high capital requirements can deter new entrants and limit the expansion of existing Biologics CDMOs. Biologics manufacturing often requires highly specialized equipment tailored to the specific processes involved, such as fermentation tanks, bioreactors, chromatography systems, and filtration equipment. These instruments are designed to handle sensitive biological materials and maintain strict environmental conditions. The cost of acquiring, installing, and maintaining such equipment can be significant.

North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North American Biologics CDMO Market is likely to register a significant revenue share. North America stands out as a key market for the biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) industry, primarily due to the presence of two major economies, the United States and Canada.

The United States, renowned for hosting one of the world's leading pharmaceutical industries, commands a significant portion of the market revenue. The escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses, the aging demographic, and the growing emphasis on evidence-based healthcare practices contribute to the heightened demand for clinical trials in the United States. Notably, there has been a notable shift in recent years, with an increasing number of clinical trials transitioning from academic medical centers to community-based practices and expanding to global sites across various countries.



Segmentation of Biologics CDMO Market-

By Type-

• Mammalian

• Non-mammalian (Microbial)

By Product type

• Biologics Monoclonal

o Diagnostic

o Therapeutic

o Protein-based Recombinant Proteins

o Antisense and Molecular Therapy

o Vaccines Other Biologics

• Biosimilars

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa