Alicia Stingley Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, “Against All Odds”

Alicia Stingley

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a dynamic collaboration with Alicia Stingley as she joins forces as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds," alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Against All Odds" promises a profound reading experience, urging readers to embrace resilience and triumph over adversity. Stay tuned for the release of this inspirational read set to launch in the Summer of 2024.

Alicia Stingley, Wealth Mentor to Mature Women, brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry to the table. As the Founder of Allyn Financial LLC and Finances After 50, Alicia has navigated through many challenging financial situations, earning her the reputation of being relatable and non-judgmental.

Her God-given mission is to make an impact and income to live unapologetically, give generously, bless her family, leave a legacy, and inspire women to be wealthy. Alicia is particularly passionate about empowering midlife women to reach their fullest financial potential, even if they feel behind on their goals or have given up on their dreams.

Alicia has shared her experiences in various media outlets, including magazines, newspapers, local TV, and radio programs, as well as nationally and internationally syndicated podcasts. She has spoken on stages across the country, including at Fortune 500 corporations and notably, the White House.

A world-wide traveler, Alicia has embarked on thrilling adventures such as ziplining in the rainforest of Costa Rica, hiking an active volcano in Bali, and parasailing in Aruba. She loves immersing herself in different cultures, meeting new friends wherever she goes.

Alicia graduated from Marquette University with a degree in psychology and earned two master’s degrees in business administration and human resources management from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University. A mother of four, and grandmother of four, Alicia resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Visit www.aliciastingley.com to learn more.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Alicia Stingley on board for the creation of "Against All Odds" and looks forward to the invaluable insights she will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for "Against All Odds" and prepare to be inspired!