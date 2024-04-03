New funding available to Island performing arts venues

CANADA, April 3 - Performing arts venues across Prince Edward Island can access new funding to help modernize their spaces for artists and patrons.

As part of the Province’s commitment to building a sustainable arts, culture and creative sector, Innovation PEI will provide up to $30,000 to eligible Island venues through Encore! The Prince Edward Island’s Theatre Revitalization Program.

Grants will be made available to maintain existing performance spaces and develop different strategies to support their continued operations. The three funding streams include:

Performance Venue Grant (up to $30,00);

Developing Audience Engagement Grant (up to $20,000); and,

Developing Engaging Content Grant (up to $10,000).

“The last few years have been a turbulent period for the Island performing arts and artist community. This is an important economic sector for our Island, and this new funding will help these venues map a path forward to grow their operations sustainably and attract more patrons to experience the incredible talent that we have on our Island.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

vickitse@gov.pe.ca