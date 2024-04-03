Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,858 in the last 365 days.

New funding available to Island performing arts venues

CANADA, April 3 - Performing arts venues across Prince Edward Island can access new funding to help modernize their spaces for artists and patrons.

As part of the Province’s commitment to building a sustainable arts, culture and creative sector, Innovation PEI will provide up to $30,000 to eligible Island venues through Encore! The Prince Edward Island’s Theatre Revitalization Program

Grants will be made available to maintain existing performance spaces and develop different strategies to support their continued operations. The three funding streams include:

  • Performance Venue Grant (up to $30,00);
  • Developing Audience Engagement Grant (up to $20,000); and,
  • Developing Engaging Content Grant (up to $10,000).

“The last few years have been a turbulent period for the Island performing arts and artist community. This is an important economic sector for our Island, and this new funding will help these venues map a path forward to grow their operations sustainably and attract more patrons to experience the incredible talent that we have on our Island.”

- Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New funding available to Island performing arts venues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more