Keiko Izushi Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, “Against All Odds”

SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Keiko Izushi, who will be contributing her unique perspective to the forthcoming book, "Against All Odds", in partnership with the esteemed Lisa Nichols and an exceptional team of authors.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” promises to be a beacon of inspiration, sharing stories of courage and resilience that will uplift and empower readers worldwide.

Keiko Izushi is celebrated as a two-time TEDx speaker, international best-selling author, and Effective Results Coach, known for her unwavering dedication to global peace and eradicating hunger during her 25-year tenure with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Driven by a childhood summer in Europe that ignited her passion for helping others, Keiko pursued studies in agricultural economics, poverty, and development, followed by an MBA and a management doctorate. Her career with the United Nations took her to diverse locales such as Rome, Italy, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Japan, and Kyrgyzstan, where she left an indelible mark through her fluency in five languages.

A transformative encounter with Lisa Nichols in 2018 led Keiko to leverage her experiences into two TEDx talks, international best-selling books, and the establishment of the Harum Sari Retreat in Ubud, Indonesia—a sanctuary for personal peace and healing.

In "Against All Odds," Keiko shares poignant stories from her WFP days, highlighting the resilience of individuals facing adversity in places like Cambodia and Afghanistan. Her message is clear: Within every challenge lies the seed of strength to thrive.

Keiko authored "What Grandma Taught Me: World Tribute to Grandmothers and Their Legacies." A sought-after speaker, she addresses schools and business communities in Japan. Married with a son, Keiko now calls Bali, Indonesia, home, where she continues her mission to create positive change.

SuccessBooks® extends a warm welcome to Keiko as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Anticipate the release of this transformative book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective wisdom of Keiko Izushi, Lisa Nichols, and their exceptional co-authors.