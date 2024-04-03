Attorney general’s statement on Sikh Heritage Month

CANADA, April 3 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement in celebration of Sikh Heritage Month:

“Since 2017, April has been marked as Sikh Heritage Month in B.C. to honour the invaluable contributions Sikhs have made to our province over the last century.

“The roots of Sikh heritage run deep in B.C. The first Sikh migrants came here in the early 1900s, and today, there are nearly 300,000 Sikhs who call this province home. Despite being met with discrimination and racism, they built flourishing communities, contributed to the growth of our province and established cultural landmarks, like North America’s first gurdwara in Golden.

“In the face of numerous obstacles, Sikh Canadians have remained steadfast in their pursuit of equality, social justice and service to others. In times of greatest need, like during the pandemic, B.C.’s Sikh communities have stepped up, displaying enormous compassion and solidarity for their neighbours by providing food, shelter and other supports.

“Unfortunately, many Sikhs and people of other faiths are still facing racism today. To counter ongoing hate and discrimination, we must unite and commit to being anti-racist, everyday and in every aspect of our lives.

“In a few weeks, we will introduce anti-racism legislation to begin removing racist barriers and gaps in government programs and services. We will also be launching a racist-incident support line this spring to help those who witness or experience racism. There is more the government still needs to do to foster inclusivity and fight bigotry, and we are committed to doing that work.

“As we mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month, I urge everyone to explore not only Sikh culture and history, but also to reflect on what we can do to be anti-racist. Together, I know we can create a more inclusive and equitable B.C. for generations to come.”