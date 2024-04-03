People doing anti-racism work given more resources to fight hate

CANADA, April 3 - More than 60 organizations have received funding to support projects designed to counter racism and promote inclusivity throughout the province.

The B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants program is providing $310,000 to support community-led initiatives such as anti-racism education and awareness, cross-cultural engagement and promoting social change through the arts.

Since launching in 2015, the grant program has provided more than $2 million to nearly 450 anti-racism and multiculturalism initiatives.

“Racism is not something that any one person or group can fight alone,“ said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “We need to all stand together as a community to stand against racial discrimination. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of the work being done by these inspiring people.”

One of the organizations receiving a grant is Long-term Inmates Now in the Community (L.I.N.C.). The organization will bring noted scholar and artist Afua Cooper to Mission Institution, a federal correctional facility, to discuss her book The Hanging of Angelique: The Untold Story of Slavery in Canada and the Burning of Old Montreal.

“We are very proud to be able to host this special and unique event with Dr. Cooper,” said Sherry Edmunds-Flett, executive director, L.I.N.C. “It is rare to have such a pre-eminent scholar come into the prison to talk about the rich history and cultural legacy of Black people in Canada. We are looking forward to the discussions.”

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CTYP) will use its grant to mount a production of Tomson Highway’s The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito on Granville Island in Vancouver. The play tells the story of a young girl feeling like a misfit and searching for her place in the world.

“Our theatre empowers young people and families by developing emotional literacy through playful, imaginative and accessible theatre experiences,” said Jennica Grienke, co-artistic and managing director at CTYP. “We’re excited to bring the important story of Mary Jane Mosquito to young children and show them the importance of kindness and proudly sharing their own cultures with the world.”

To be eligible, projects were required to start on March 1, 2024, and wrap up by March 31, 2025. Special consideration was given to proposals from racialized and marginalized communities.

“Indigenous and racialized people continue to experience discrimination in every part of society, and because of this they are often being left behind,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “These grassroots organizations are the heroes working every day to end racism in our communities.”

Other government anti-racism initiatives include:

the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network, which connects communities with information, supports and training needed to respond to and prevent future incidents of racism and hate;

an anti-hate community fund that supports marginalized and at-risk groups to purchase security equipment, remove graffiti and repair damaged property;

the Safer Communities Action Plan includes key steps to tackle racism, hate and discrimination;

the annual Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards, which recognizes and celebrates vital anti-racism work done in communities throughout B.C.;

anti-racism legislation targeting systemic racism within government programs and services will be introduced by the attorney general this spring; and

a racist incident support line will be launched later in the spring to make it easier for people to access the support they need to recover from racist incidents.

Learn More:

For the full list of 2023-24 BC Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grant recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/2023-2024MultiGrantswebsite%20.pdf

To learn about the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network, visit: https://www.resiliencebc.ca