Frank Brese Partners with SuccessBooks® and Renowned Speaker Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Frank Brese

REDMOND, WA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with industry veteran Frank Brese, who joins forces as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, Rise Up!, alongside the esteemed Lisa Nichols and a cadre of professionals from around the globe.

Rise Up! stands as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit, weaving together compelling narratives of courage and unwavering resolve. Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, this transformative book is poised to ignite a spark of inspiration within readers, empowering them to surmount obstacles and pursue their dreams with unyielding resilience.

Frank Brese brings over 24 years of invaluable expertise in Kitchen Ventilation products and installation to the project. A trusted authority in the field, Frank is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals and businesses alike, offering insights before, during, and after purchase. His unwavering commitment to excellence has cultivated enduring relationships, with many clients remaining steadfast for over 15 years.

As the President of VMI Inc, operating under the renowned Air-Pro brand, Frank spearheads a dynamic team that delivers top-tier products tailored to meet customers' unique specifications. From standard offerings such as blowers, liners, and wood hoods to customized solutions crafted with precision and care, VMI sets the standard for excellence in the industry.

VMI, Inc proudly serves as a premier manufacturer and supplier of Kitchen Ventilation products to some of the most prominent kitchen cabinet manufacturers across the United States and Canada. Their expansive clientele includes a diverse array of entities, from large-scale Cabinet Companies to boutique Kitchen and Bath dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers, Designers, and Contractors. As a longstanding member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), VMI remains at the forefront of innovation, actively participating in industry events such as the annual KBIS show to support and elevate the Kitchen and Bath Industry.

With its corporate headquarters nestled in Redmond, Washington, and a robust warehouse facility located in Cincinnati, Ohio, boasting an inventory exceeding $500,000, VMI stands as a beacon of reliability and excellence in the field of Kitchen Ventilation.

For inquiries or further information, please contact Frank Brese at sales@vmi-inc.net or visit the official website at www.vmi-inc.net.

