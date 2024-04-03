One Disaster Recovery Center Set to Open April 4; Two Others to Close April 6

LANSING, Mich. – A Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4, for one day only in

Wayne (Detroit) County. This center will help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe,

Oakland and Wayne counties continue their recovery after the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and

flooding.

Two recovery centers, in Ingham and Wayne (Detroit) counties, will close permanently at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Regular operating hours for recovery centers are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County (South East) center in Taylor, which closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

A recovery center will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 4, only, at this location:

Wayne (Detroit) County:

Wayne County Community College – Northwest Campus

Larry K. Lewis Education Center – Media Lab 116

8200 Outer Drive West

Detroit, MI 48219

Two recovery centers, in Ingham and Wayne (Detroit) counties, will close permanently Saturday, April 6, at these locations:

Ingham County

Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority

1296 W. Grand River Ave.

Williamston, MI 48895

Wayne (Detroit) County:

Samaritan Center

5555 Connor St.

Detroit, MI 48123

This center was closed Wednesday, April 3; reopened at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4.

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.